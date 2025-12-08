ETV Bharat / technology

Car Discounts December 2025: Big Savings From Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, And Honda - Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Hyderabad: Every year in December, automobile companies and dealerships offer deals and discounts, primarily to clear existing stock and make room for fresh inventory for the new year. GST-linked price cuts have largely replaced the heavy lifting that December discounts once did. Discounts are still available, but mainly on slower-moving models and pre-facelift variants.

Let’s take a detailed look at the discounts and offers automakers, including Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors, are providing on their various car models.

Honda Cars: Discount Offers

In picture - Honda Elevate Black Edition (Image Credit: Honda)

The Japanese automaker offers discounts on the Honda Amaze, Elevate, City, and City e-HEV models. The Honda Elevate gets the highest discount of up to Rs 1,76 lakh, while the Amaze receives a discount of up to Rs 87,000, making it the least discounted vehicle this month.

The Honda City gets a discount of up to 1.57 lakh, while its hybrid version, the City e-HEV, comes with a discount on the seven-year extended warranty model. The second-generation Amaze receives a discount of up to Rs 98,000.

Interested buyers should ensure that the above discounts are available in their city, as they are valid only on select variants in select locations.

Honda Elevate: Benefits upto Rs 1,76,000

Honda City:- Benefits upto Rs 1,57,700

Honda Citye-HEV:- Avail discounts on 7yrs. Extended Warranty model

Honda Amaze (2nd Gen): Benefits upto Rs 98,000

Honda Amaze: Benefits upto Rs 87,000



*Offer on Select Model Variants in December 2025 in Select Cities

Hyundai: Discount Offers