Car Discounts December 2025: Big Savings From Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, And Honda - Up To Rs 2 Lakh
Here’s the list of car models from brands such as Honda, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai that receive discounts for December 2025.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Every year in December, automobile companies and dealerships offer deals and discounts, primarily to clear existing stock and make room for fresh inventory for the new year. GST-linked price cuts have largely replaced the heavy lifting that December discounts once did. Discounts are still available, but mainly on slower-moving models and pre-facelift variants.
Let’s take a detailed look at the discounts and offers automakers, including Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors, are providing on their various car models.
Honda Cars: Discount Offers
The Japanese automaker offers discounts on the Honda Amaze, Elevate, City, and City e-HEV models. The Honda Elevate gets the highest discount of up to Rs 1,76 lakh, while the Amaze receives a discount of up to Rs 87,000, making it the least discounted vehicle this month.
The Honda City gets a discount of up to 1.57 lakh, while its hybrid version, the City e-HEV, comes with a discount on the seven-year extended warranty model. The second-generation Amaze receives a discount of up to Rs 98,000.
Interested buyers should ensure that the above discounts are available in their city, as they are valid only on select variants in select locations.
Hyundai: Discount Offers
Hyundai is offering discounts on models, including the Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Exter, Verna, Aura, and Alcazar for December 2025.
The Exter gets the highest discount of up to 1.74 lakh, while the Aura receives discounts of up to Rs 1.11 lakh, making it the least discounted vehicle for the month. The Grand i20, Grand i10 NIOS, Verna, and Alcazar get benefits of up to Rs 1.68 lakh, Rs 1.43 lakh, Rs 1.35 lakh, and Rs 1.15 lakh.
Discount benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and benefits for government employees, whichever are applicable.
Maruti Suzuki Arena: Discount Offers
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the WagonR, Swift, Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Eeco, Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga models this month. The popular hatchback, WagonR, gets the highest discount of up to Rs 58,100, which includes a cash discount, exchange/scrappage bonus, and additional benefits. The Ertiga receives up to Rs 10,000, making it the least discounted vehicle from the brand in December 2025.
The Swift offers combined benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Models such as Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco all receive discount benefits of up to Rs 52,500. The Eeco also includes cash and scrappage bonuses.
The Brezza and Dzire models get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively.
It is worth noting that the offers are valid on select variants in select cities.
Tata Motors EV Range: Discount Offers
Tata Motors is providing discounts on its electric vehicle (EV) range for December 2025. The automaker’s coupe-style SUV, Curvv.ev, is the highest-discounted EV in the lineup, receiving benefits of up to Rs 1.71 lakh. Meanwhile, the Punch.ev gets up to Rs 1.20 lakh, making it the least-discounted EV from the brand.
The Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev models receive benefits of up to Rs 1.41 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, respectively.