ETV Bharat / technology

Capturing The Future: India's Journey In Direct Air Capture And CO2 Utilisation

Bengaluru: India is steadily entering the global conversation on Direct Air Capture (DAC)—a next-generation climate technology capable of removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere and delivering negative emissions. While DAC deployment worldwide has begun to scale, India’s efforts are currently rooted in research and early-stage innovation, driven largely by leading academic and scientific institutions.

Active research is underway at several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR–IICT), and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), among others.

“Globally, a wide range of DAC approaches exist, but Indian research has so far concentrated on chemical absorption and physical adsorption methods—technologies that are better suited to local expertise, material availability, and climatic conditions. These laboratory efforts are now beginning to move beyond theory, with pilot-scale initiatives signalling a shift toward real-world application,” said Suresh NS, Senior Research Scientist at the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP) and Head of the Strategic Initiatives Group, which focuses on carbon capture and utilisation, green hydrogen, industrial decarbonization through renewables, and climate-smart agriculture.

One such milestone is being set by Carbon Square, which is constructing India’s first Direct Air Capture plant with a capacity to capture 8 tonnes of CO₂ per day. The facility is expected to become operational shortly, marking a crucial step in translating research into deployment.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Suresh shared a comprehensive view of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies—how they work, their potential to convert captured CO₂ into value-added products, and the economic, technical, and policy barriers that currently limit large-scale adoption.

Technical and Economic Barriers

Talking about India’s current energy mix, industrial landscape, funding constraints, and the main technical and economic barriers to scaling direct air capture technologies, Suresh explained how these challenges can be addressed. He noted that DAC is an energy-intensive technology, with every tonne of CO₂ captured requiring 5–10 gigajoules of thermal energy and 200–700 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Large-scale deployment of DAC, therefore, demands careful planning.

Bioreactors filled with green algae fixing CO2 to help reduce climate change, Arcos de la Frontera, Cadiz, Costa de la Luz, Andalusia, Spain. (Getty Images)

Currently, fossil fuels—coal, oil, and natural gas—account for approximately 75 per cent of India’s total electricity generation in India. To make DAC environmentally viable, fossil fuels would need to be replaced with renewable energy sources; however, this transition would significantly increase costs. He further explained that the challenge is compounded by the very low concentration of CO₂ in ambient air—only 0.04 per cent, compared to about 12 per cent in the flue gas of coal-fired power plants. As a result, to capture the same amount of CO₂, a DAC plant must process nearly 300 times more air than a coal power plant processes flue gas, substantially increasing operational costs.

Discussing other constraints, Suresh highlighted the water and land requirements of DAC. Every tonne of CO₂ captured through DAC requires about seven tonnes of water, compared to 2–4 tonnes in coal power plants. Additionally, capturing one million tonnes of CO₂ per year through DAC requires approximately 50 acres of land, whereas absorption-based capture technologies in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel and cement require only 0.01 acres. The current capital cost of DAC—around Rs 22,500–36,000 per tonne of CO₂—is also significantly higher than traditional capture technologies used in hard-to-abate sectors, which cost Rs 500–1,500 per tonne. Innovations in advanced materials and cost-effective capture technologies are therefore essential to improve CO₂ capture efficiency while substantially reducing water and land requirements for DAC deployment, he added.

Carbon Utilisation Pathways