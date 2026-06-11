Canva Launches Free Offline Mode, Letting Users Design For Up To 14 Days Without Internet
Users who create and edit designs using Canva's offline mode will be able to sync their work automatically over the internet once it's connected.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Canva has launched Offline Mode, enabling users to continue designing without an internet connection for up to 14 days. The company has confirmed that the new feature is available to all users at no charge, regardless of subscription tier.
The Offline Mode in Canva was among the most requested additions from Canva's global user community. It is worth noting that the company had previously announced this new feature at the Canva Create event earlier this year, which has now been rolled out.
The feature is aimed at users who work on the move. With the help of Offline Mode, users can design their projects anytime, anywhere, without the need for an internet connection. Whether a user is commuting between classes or in areas with poor connectivity, Canva will work there.
How to use the feature
Offline Mode in Canva is quite easy to use. To enable it, users simply open any existing design and select "Make available offline." The design that a user has been working on will remain fully editable on supported devices and formats without requiring a network connection.
Any changes made offline are automatically synced once the internet connection is restored, ensuring no work is lost in the transition.
Rob Kawalski, Global Head of Product at Canva, specifically highlighted India as a key market the feature was designed with in mind, citing the country's mobile-first user base and the reality of variable network connectivity faced by millions of users daily.
Apart from the Offline Mode in Canva, the company also launched the Canva Connected App for Google Gemini, allowing designs created within Gemini to be opened and edited directly in the Canva Editor and assigned to teammates with ease.
Additionally, Google's Nano Banana image generation model has been integrated into Canva's Magic Layers feature, further expanding the platform's AI design toolkit.