ETV Bharat / technology

Canva Launches Free Offline Mode, Letting Users Design For Up To 14 Days Without Internet

All changes made offline are automatically synced once the internet is back. ( Image Credit: Canva )

Hyderabad: Canva has launched Offline Mode, enabling users to continue designing without an internet connection for up to 14 days. The company has confirmed that the new feature is available to all users at no charge, regardless of subscription tier.

The Offline Mode in Canva was among the most requested additions from Canva's global user community. It is worth noting that the company had previously announced this new feature at the Canva Create event earlier this year, which has now been rolled out.

The feature is aimed at users who work on the move. With the help of Offline Mode, users can design their projects anytime, anywhere, without the need for an internet connection. Whether a user is commuting between classes or in areas with poor connectivity, Canva will work there.

How to use the feature