ETV Bharat / technology

Canada Introduces Bill To Restrict Social Media Access For Under-16s

Ottawa: Canada has introduced a digital safety bill that would restrict access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16, while allowing companies to seek exemptions if they can demonstrate adequate safeguards for young users.

Bill C-34, introduced on Wednesday by Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller, is the latest attempt by the Canadian government to create a legal framework to address online harms.

The proposed legislation would also regulate artificial intelligence chatbot services, such as ChatGPT, and introduce new safety requirements for online platforms, according to an official statement.

While laws exist in Canada to respond once harm has occurred, there is currently little that requires online services to prevent harm in the first place, the statement said. The proposed Safe Social Media Act aims to change that by ensuring social media services and AI chatbot providers are responsible for addressing harm before it occurs, it said.

The move places Canada among a growing number of countries seeking to strengthen online protections for children.

Australia remains the only country to have enacted a nationwide law restricting social media access for under-16s, while countries including the UK, France, Greece, Spain and Malaysia have considered, proposed or developed similar measures aimed at improving children's online safety.

If passed, the Canadian legislation would also place responsibility on websites to protect children from harmful content, including cyberbullying or harassment carried out through digital platforms.