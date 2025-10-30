ETV Bharat / technology

Can Your Phone’s GPS See You? IIT Delhi Professor Uncovers a Hidden Privacy Threat

The system could reconstruct indoor layouts, identifying walls, staircases, and elevators, with a margin of error under four meters, all without using the camera or motion sensors. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: When you use Google Maps or track a delivery, GPS seems like a basic and beneficial technology that tells you your location. However, in a recent study done by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, your smartphone’s GPS may be revealing far more than just your current location, even if you believe it is offline.

A study conducted by Soham Nag, M.Tech student at IIT Delhi’s Centre of Excellence in Cyber Systems and Information Assurance, and Dr. Smruti R. Sarangi, Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, has found that GPS signals contain a wealth of unwanted data. Their work, “AndroCon: An Android Phone-based Sensor for Ambient, Human Activity and Layout Sensing using Fine-Grained GPS Information,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks.

By analyzing subtle variations in GPS signals such as frequency change, signal strength, and a multipath effect, an app could determine whether or not a person was sitting, walking, or lying down, whether the person was in a crowded metro or an empty, quiet room, and even map the approximate layout of an indoor space.

“We were reading a lot of international media reports suggesting that even when cameras, microphones, and internet connections are turned off, phones continue to collect and exfiltrate private information,” Dr Sarangi told ETV Bharat. “Our study shows that GPS data, which a phone continuously receives even in airplane mode, can be a significant carrier of private information. Even in environments where GPS signals are feeble, it is possible to find the mobile users’ immediate environment (small room, big room, underground, overground, on a flight, etc.), layout of the building and nature of human activity.”

GPS technology was designed to calculate location using signals from at least four satellites. However, in practice, smartphones interact with many more satellites than that, receiving vast streams of data to refine precision and correct for atmospheric effects. It’s this extra, ‘fine-grained’ information that can be exploited to infer much more than just coordinates.