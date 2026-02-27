Can AI Make Roads Safer? New Fleet Management System Aims To Protect Drivers And Cut Risks
Tata Motors' AI-powered FleetEdge platform, now connected to 11.8 lakh vehicles, aims to cut fuel costs, predict breakdowns, and improve driver safety across India's highways.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As road accidents and commercial vehicle breakdowns continue to pose safety and financial risks across India’s highways, a new AI-powered fleet management system is attempting to change how transport operators approach safety. The Tata Group, on Tuesday, demonstrated advanced autonomous vehicle technologies developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and announced the launch of India’s largest connected commercial vehicle platform.
Speaking about the newly expanded FleetEdge platform, now connected to 11.8 lakh Tata trucks and buses, Deepika Taneja, FleetEdge Analytics Lead at Tata Motors, said that the system is designed not just to track vehicles but to actively reduce risks on the road. She said that the answer lies in combining real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and driver coaching at scale.
“This is India’s largest fleet management portal,” she said. “Customers can actually see all their vehicles which are on the road. If there is any breakdown, any problem or any fault code, that would also be visible.”
FleetEdge’s first phase, “Track and Trace,” gives fleet owners live visibility into vehicle movement, route history, and performance parameters, but Taneja emphasised that visibility alone is not enough. “The next important section is the Insights section, where anything and everything related to the driver and vehicle will be available on the FleetEdge portal,” she explained, adding that the system analyses harsh acceleration, braking behaviour, accelerator pedal usage, safety compliance issues such as water in fuel or air filter clogging, and assigns driver performance scores.
Helps improve fuel efficiency
Fuel efficiency—responsible for 50–60 per cent of fleet operating costs—is central to the platform’s value proposition. As Taneja explained, improving fuel efficiency not only reduces expenses but also enhances safety, since smoother driving means lower risk. “For individual vehicles, we often identify low performers," she said. "The prediction model shows that their fuel efficiency can be improved.”
She noted that vehicles running on the same route and terrain frequently display significant mileage variation. FleetEdge analyses these differences and recommends corrective actions. In one demonstration, a vehicle delivering 3.1 kmpl was predicted to reach 3.8 kmpl. By adjusting parameters such as accelerator pedal usage, simulated improvements quickly raised efficiency to 3.49 kmpl.
“This solution has helped fleet owners achieve median savings of five to ten per cent in fuel efficiency, translating into at least one lakh rupees per truck per year,” Taneja said.
Coaching drivers, not overwhelming them
While the backend analytics are complex, Taneja stressed that drivers are not burdened with technical data. “We don’t give this complex information to drivers. We actually convey the information in a very simplistic manner, so that they can understand in local languages what needs to be done,” she said.
Through the “Mileage Saathi” promise, Tata Motors guarantees engagement with drivers to gradually improve driving habits. The focus, she said, is long-term behavioural change.
Predictive maintenance to avoid roadside risks
FleetEdge also uses AI to predict mechanical failures before they occur. By analysing sensor data across the connected fleet, Tata Motors can foresee potential breakdowns and intervene proactively. If the system predicts a failure, service teams contact the driver and coordinate with service stations in advance, reducing downtime and preventing dangerous roadside breakdown situations.
Beyond commercial fleets
Beyond fleet management, the Tata group is demonstrating autonomous capabilities developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The system includes gesture-controlled start and stop functions and in-cabin cameras that monitor blink rates to detect driver drowsiness. If a driver appears to fall asleep, the vehicle can self-park safely.
While features like overspeeding alerts and lane monitoring already exist in many vehicles, Taneja indicated that Tata’s approach integrates them into a more advanced autonomy framework.
With India’s freight movement expanding rapidly, FleetEdge represents a shift from reactive fleet management to predictive, AI-driven safety. As Taneja’s remarks suggest, the goal is not merely operational efficiency, but making highways safer by combining data, behaviour insights and proactive intervention.