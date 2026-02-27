ETV Bharat / technology

Can AI Make Roads Safer? New Fleet Management System Aims To Protect Drivers And Cut Risks

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As road accidents and commercial vehicle breakdowns continue to pose safety and financial risks across India’s highways, a new AI-powered fleet management system is attempting to change how transport operators approach safety. The Tata Group, on Tuesday, demonstrated advanced autonomous vehicle technologies developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and announced the launch of India’s largest connected commercial vehicle platform.

Speaking about the newly expanded FleetEdge platform, now connected to 11.8 lakh Tata trucks and buses, Deepika Taneja, FleetEdge Analytics Lead at Tata Motors, said that the system is designed not just to track vehicles but to actively reduce risks on the road. She said that the answer lies in combining real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and driver coaching at scale.

“This is India’s largest fleet management portal,” she said. “Customers can actually see all their vehicles which are on the road. If there is any breakdown, any problem or any fault code, that would also be visible.”

FleetEdge’s first phase, “Track and Trace,” gives fleet owners live visibility into vehicle movement, route history, and performance parameters, but Taneja emphasised that visibility alone is not enough. “The next important section is the Insights section, where anything and everything related to the driver and vehicle will be available on the FleetEdge portal,” she explained, adding that the system analyses harsh acceleration, braking behaviour, accelerator pedal usage, safety compliance issues such as water in fuel or air filter clogging, and assigns driver performance scores.

Helps improve fuel efficiency

Fuel efficiency—responsible for 50–60 per cent of fleet operating costs—is central to the platform’s value proposition. As Taneja explained, improving fuel efficiency not only reduces expenses but also enhances safety, since smoother driving means lower risk. “For individual vehicles, we often identify low performers," she said. "The prediction model shows that their fuel efficiency can be improved.”

Can AI Make Roads Safer? New Fleet Management System Aims To Protect Drivers And Cut Risks (ETV Bharat)

She noted that vehicles running on the same route and terrain frequently display significant mileage variation. FleetEdge analyses these differences and recommends corrective actions. In one demonstration, a vehicle delivering 3.1 kmpl was predicted to reach 3.8 kmpl. By adjusting parameters such as accelerator pedal usage, simulated improvements quickly raised efficiency to 3.49 kmpl.