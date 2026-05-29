ETV Bharat / technology

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Set To Launch On October 23: Gaming Modes, Price, Pre-Orders, More

Campaign Mode: The Campaign is set on the Korean Peninsula, where players find themselves representing a young South Korean soldier who is facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad, as they fight for survival while North Korea launches a "full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilise the world". COD's returning character Captain Price also finds himself entangled in the war half a world away.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is priced at Rs 4,999 for PC and Rs 5,999 for consoles. The Vault Edition costs Rs 7,698 on PC and Rs 8,249 on consoles. Xbox users can also buy the Vault Edition Upgrade for Rs 2,699.

The game will feature three distinct modes: single-player Campaign, Multiplayer, and DMZ. Pre-orders for the game are already live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with potential benefits on the price of the Vault Edition of the game. Pre-orders for Switch 2 will arrive later this year.

Hyderabad: Infinity Ward has announced the launch date for the next Call of Duty game. Releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be made official on October 23, 2026.

The Campaign lets you fight through trench warfare in Korea, survive close-quarters combat in New York, race through high-octane chases across Paris, and join SAS night raids in Mumbai. It features large-scale battles and covert missions that go beyond the front lines.

"Modern Warfare 4 pushes the series into darker and more dangerous territory, bringing long-running storylines to a powerful and emotional breaking point," says developer Infinity Ward.

Multiplayer Mode: The Modern Warfare 4 has been confirmed to come live with Multiplayer Mode from day one, featuring 12 core 6x6 maps set in visually distinct locations around the world, alongside dedicated Gunfight maps and multiple Big War maps built for large-scale vehicle and infantry combat. The highlights of the mode include:

Ballistic Authority: A new gunplay system improves aiming precision, recoil, audio, visibility, and weapon handling. Hipfire bloom has been removed, making shots feel more accurate and predictable, while movement and stance changes now affect weapons more naturally.

A new gunplay system improves aiming precision, recoil, audio, visibility, and weapon handling. Hipfire bloom has been removed, making shots feel more accurate and predictable, while movement and stance changes now affect weapons more naturally. Enhanced Movement: Players get more fluid traversal options like improved mantling, climbing, hanging, and jumping. The system is designed to support both tactical and aggressive playstyles while maintaining the realistic feel of Modern Warfare combat.

Players get more fluid traversal options like improved mantling, climbing, hanging, and jumping. The system is designed to support both tactical and aggressive playstyles while maintaining the realistic feel of Modern Warfare combat. Kill Block: A new dynamic map inside the Westbridge Training Facility changes layout between rounds using modular sections, creating over 500 possible configurations. It supports modes like 3v3 and 10v10, with more modes planned later.

A new dynamic map inside the Westbridge Training Facility changes layout between rounds using modular sections, creating over 500 possible configurations. It supports modes like 3v3 and 10v10, with more modes planned later. Customisation and Progression: The redesigned Create-a-Class system combines Operators, weapons, equipment, and killstreaks into one streamlined loadout setup. Gunsmith returns with easier attachment sharing by weapon class, while a new assistant called “Gunny” helps players build optimised weapon setups.

The redesigned Create-a-Class system combines Operators, weapons, equipment, and killstreaks into one streamlined loadout setup. Gunsmith returns with easier attachment sharing by weapon class, while a new assistant called “Gunny” helps players build optimised weapon setups. Apex Attachments and Prestige: Fully levelling weapons unlocks special Apex Attachments that significantly alter weapon behaviour. Players can also choose between Classic Prestige, which resets progression for bonus rewards, or Regular Prestige, which keeps unlocked loadouts intact while restarting rank progression.

DMZ Mode: The DMZ will offer an extraction experience that can be played solo as well as with a squad. Players will assume the role of an off-the-books asset tasked with recovering advanced military technology left in the wake of war. The mode focuses on high-risk, unpredictable gameplay, with changing weather, shifting objectives, roaming hostile forces, and player-driven encounters shaping every deployment.

Players can loot, fight, negotiate, betray rivals, and attempt to extract safely with their gear, while the game dynamically increases the challenge the deeper they push into the exclusion zone. Infinity Ward says no two DMZ runs are designed to play out the same, making each deployment a unique survival story. More details about the mode will be made live on June 7, 2026.

Modern Warfare 4 x Warzone

The seasonal experience in Modern Warfare 4 will launch shortly after the launch on October 23, with the Warzone title integrating the content of the new game and synchronising the seasonal progression as part of a connected experience between the two titles.

"As part of this transition, Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will no longer be playable starting with Season 1. Beginning June 4, the game will no longer be available for new downloads on those platforms, though existing players can continue playing until Season 1 launches," the developer explained.