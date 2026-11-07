Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 And Warzone Season 1 Go Live, Bringing Fixes And DMZ Changes
Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Warzone is now live. The update adds fixes, UI changes and DMZ tweaks.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Call of Duty has announced that Season 1 of Modern Warfare 4 and Warzone is live. The announcement was shared by Infinity Ward, XBOX, and Call of Duty's official X posts. Alongside the season launch come patch notes with a long list of fixes, a better Damage Recap and key changes to how DMZ handles UAVs
Progression fixes
The update fixes a problem that could leave Loadouts in a broken state after Prestiging. It also fixes an issue where completed Events did not count towards the Event Mastery Camo Challenge.
Weapon fixes
Several weapon problems have been solved:
- Players can now buy certain Rocket Launcher Blueprints in the DMZ Gunsmith. Before, this was not possible.
- The alternate fire mode on the Kastov 762 Arc Apex Attachment could stop working after players used a Munitions Box or Ammo Cache in Ground War. This is now fixed.
- Fitting the Helix MK.II Apex Attachment on the Cronen Osprey Vanish Blueprint could cause visual glitches and show the wrong Attachment costs in the DMZ Gunsmith. This has been corrected.
A better Damage Recap
The Damage Recap now shows more information about each fight. It displays:
- Health restored by Quick Fix.
- Damage dealt through surfaces
- Damage dealt to several enemies at once
- Damage reduction from Bomb Squad
- A Shield icon when Spawn Protection reduces incoming damage
This should help players understand what happened in a fight and why.
The DMZ Free Trial begins now 🔥 Drop into Hajin and X01, take on new Orders, and fight to extract with your loot through November 11. https://t.co/FFZbasy09o— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 6, 2026
DMZ changes
UAV rule update: The aim is to keep Thermal Padding and Sedative Inhalers as strong stealth items against standard UAVs. The AUAV Fire Support stays as the main counter to them.
To do this, the Thermal Padding trait, the Thermal Padding Pro trait and the Sedative Inhaler consumable now hide players correctly. This applies to UAVs and UAV Towers that have been upgraded to show direction using the UAV Upgrade trait.
However, the AUAV Fire Support can still detect players who use any of these items.
Exploits: The developers say they have dealt with more exploits in DMZ.
Clearer trait descriptions: The trait descriptions in the FOB have been made clearer for Auto Fill, Impact Smokes Pro, Thermal Padding Pro, UAV Upgrade, and UAV Upgrade Pro.
🗣️GO GO GO Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 is live: https://t.co/YGeSpFoese https://t.co/XXMONbdPCN— XBOX (@XBOX) November 6, 2026
More DMZ progression fixes
- Story missions in Hajin now count towards progress for the Upper Class Order.
- Searching the Backpacks of Lieutenants or other players now tracks progress for the Packing Calling Card Challenge.
- Players now receive rewards after claiming BlackCell Daily Rewards in the FOB.
- A successful Exfil now counts towards the BlackCell Operator Challenges for the Adder Xero Operator Skin and the Exitium M4 Weapon Blueprint.
- An issue was fixed: BlackCell Login Reward day counter now starts at Day 1, instead of Day 0.
What does it mean for players?
Season 1 is mainly a clean-up release, with many small fixes to progression, weapons and rewards. The UAV change is the biggest gameplay shift, as it affects how stealth works in DMZ. Players who rely on Thermal Padding or Sedative Inhalers should find them more reliable against standard UAVs, while AUAV Fire Support remains the tool to beat them.