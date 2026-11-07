ETV Bharat / technology

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 And Warzone Season 1 Go Live, Bringing Fixes And DMZ Changes

Hyderabad: Call of Duty has announced that Season 1 of Modern Warfare 4 and Warzone is live. The announcement was shared by Infinity Ward, XBOX, and Call of Duty's official X posts. Alongside the season launch come patch notes with a long list of fixes, a better Damage Recap and key changes to how DMZ handles UAVs

This should help players understand what happened in a fight and why.

The Damage Recap now shows more information about each fight. It displays:

The update fixes a problem that could leave Loadouts in a broken state after Prestiging. It also fixes an issue where completed Events did not count towards the Event Mastery Camo Challenge.

UAV rule update: The aim is to keep Thermal Padding and Sedative Inhalers as strong stealth items against standard UAVs. The AUAV Fire Support stays as the main counter to them.

To do this, the Thermal Padding trait, the Thermal Padding Pro trait and the Sedative Inhaler consumable now hide players correctly. This applies to UAVs and UAV Towers that have been upgraded to show direction using the UAV Upgrade trait.

However, the AUAV Fire Support can still detect players who use any of these items.

Exploits: The developers say they have dealt with more exploits in DMZ.

Clearer trait descriptions: The trait descriptions in the FOB have been made clearer for Auto Fill, Impact Smokes Pro, Thermal Padding Pro, UAV Upgrade, and UAV Upgrade Pro.

More DMZ progression fixes

Story missions in Hajin now count towards progress for the Upper Class Order.

Searching the Backpacks of Lieutenants or other players now tracks progress for the Packing Calling Card Challenge.

Players now receive rewards after claiming BlackCell Daily Rewards in the FOB.

A successful Exfil now counts towards the BlackCell Operator Challenges for the Adder Xero Operator Skin and the Exitium M4 Weapon Blueprint.

An issue was fixed: BlackCell Login Reward day counter now starts at Day 1, instead of Day 0.

What does it mean for players?

Season 1 is mainly a clean-up release, with many small fixes to progression, weapons and rewards. The UAV change is the biggest gameplay shift, as it affects how stealth works in DMZ. Players who rely on Thermal Padding or Sedative Inhalers should find them more reliable against standard UAVs, while AUAV Fire Support remains the tool to beat them.