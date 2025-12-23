ETV Bharat / technology

Game Visionary And Call Of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella Dies In Car Crash At 55

Hyderabad: Vince Zampella, one of the creators behind the best-selling video game franchise Call of Duty and the founder of Respawn Entertainment, has died in a car crash. He was 55.

According to local broadcaster NBC4, the developer and executive was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday while driving his Ferrari on a scenic road north of Los Angeles. As per the report, there was one other person who also died in the accident.

"For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement to the AFP. Without identifying the victims, the CHP added that both the driver and a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle succumbed to their injuries.

Video game company Electronic Arts posted about Zampella's death on their X account, calling it "an unimaginable loss" and emphasising his influence on the video game industry as "profound and far-reaching".