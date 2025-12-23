Game Visionary And Call Of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella Dies In Car Crash At 55
In addition to Call of Duty, Vince Zampella was associated with games like Titanfall, Apex Legends, Battlefield, and Star Wars Jedi titles.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vince Zampella, one of the creators behind the best-selling video game franchise Call of Duty and the founder of Respawn Entertainment, has died in a car crash. He was 55.
According to local broadcaster NBC4, the developer and executive was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday while driving his Ferrari on a scenic road north of Los Angeles. As per the report, there was one other person who also died in the accident.
"For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement to the AFP. Without identifying the victims, the CHP added that both the driver and a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle succumbed to their injuries.
Video game company Electronic Arts posted about Zampella's death on their X account, calling it "an unimaginable loss" and emphasising his influence on the video game industry as "profound and far-reaching".
"A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come," the statement said.
"We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella," Respawn wrote on X, calling the executive a visionary leader and a force who will be felt for generations.
"His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio. We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered," the statement added.
This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern… https://t.co/af2C4bvsmE— Electronic Arts (@EA) December 22, 2025
Geoff Keighley, video game journalist and co-creator of The Game Awards, expressed shock at the news. “Vince was an extraordinary person—a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognise talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great,” Keighley wrote.
“And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never get to play it," he added.
Zampella was the former chief executive of video game developer Infinity Ward, the studio behind Call of Duty. The franchise is one of the most popular game titles on the planet and has sold more than half a billion game copies worldwide. The first-person shooter game debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation, selling over 500 million copies globally, with subsequent versions diving into modern warfare.
In 2010, he founded Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts. He is also credited with his work on games like Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Battlefield. In recent years, Zampella was associated with the creation of the action-adventure video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.