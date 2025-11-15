ETV Bharat / technology

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launched Globally - Story, Weapons, Gaming Modes, Maps, Operators, More

Hyderabad: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now live globally. The first-person shooter video game, co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision, is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game costs Rs 5,999 on PS5 and is available via Game Pass on Xbox consoles as well as Xbox on PC.

The new installation of the franchise introduces a brand-new Co-Op Campaign, featuring David Mason (son of Black Ops 2's Alex Mason) and his JSOC team. The game continues the Round-Based Zombies with the original crew and introduces a replayable Endgame, 18 multiplayer maps, new features like the Overclock system, and new modes—Overload and Skirmish.

Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, where the world is on the brink of chaos with Black Ops 2 villain Raul Menendez returning as the big bad guy. The story also entangles a global tech giant, called The Guild, into the chaos as they stand against Menendez and his forces.

The Engame unlocks after completing the first 11 Co-op Campaign missions, tasking JSOC with exploring the vast landscapes of Avalon, dismantling The Guild’s remaining Command Centres while battling exposure zones leaking a mysterious toxin into the city.

Black Ops 7 Weapons and Equipment

The Black Ops 7 introduces a comprehensive arsenal of weapons, equipment, perks, and scorestreaks for players to utilise. A total of 30 armaments are available across various game modes, including Co-Op Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players can level up their weapons to unlock attachments and cosmetics.

Primary Weapons include Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. Equipments include tacticals like Pinpoint Grenade, Flashbang, and Stim Shot; lethals like Frag Grenade, Sticky Grenade, and Combat Axe; and field upgrades like Trophy System, Active Camo, and Scrambler. : Disrupts enemy equipment, unlocked at Level 45.