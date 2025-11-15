Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launched Globally - Story, Weapons, Gaming Modes, Maps, Operators, More
The game arrives with a brand-new Co-Op Campaign, 18 multiplayer maps, and 24 Operators. Here is everything you need to know.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now live globally. The first-person shooter video game, co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision, is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game costs Rs 5,999 on PS5 and is available via Game Pass on Xbox consoles as well as Xbox on PC.
The new installation of the franchise introduces a brand-new Co-Op Campaign, featuring David Mason (son of Black Ops 2's Alex Mason) and his JSOC team. The game continues the Round-Based Zombies with the original crew and introduces a replayable Endgame, 18 multiplayer maps, new features like the Overclock system, and new modes—Overload and Skirmish.
Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, where the world is on the brink of chaos with Black Ops 2 villain Raul Menendez returning as the big bad guy. The story also entangles a global tech giant, called The Guild, into the chaos as they stand against Menendez and his forces.
The Engame unlocks after completing the first 11 Co-op Campaign missions, tasking JSOC with exploring the vast landscapes of Avalon, dismantling The Guild’s remaining Command Centres while battling exposure zones leaking a mysterious toxin into the city.
Black Ops 7 Weapons and Equipment
The Black Ops 7 introduces a comprehensive arsenal of weapons, equipment, perks, and scorestreaks for players to utilise. A total of 30 armaments are available across various game modes, including Co-Op Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players can level up their weapons to unlock attachments and cosmetics.
Primary Weapons include Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. Equipments include tacticals like Pinpoint Grenade, Flashbang, and Stim Shot; lethals like Frag Grenade, Sticky Grenade, and Combat Axe; and field upgrades like Trophy System, Active Camo, and Scrambler. : Disrupts enemy equipment, unlocked at Level 45.
Scorestreaks provide access to UAV for revealing enemy locations, the Automated Sentry Turret, and a VTOL Warship. Perks include Enforcer, Recon, and Strategist. Wildcards include Overkill, Gunfighter, and Specialist.
The game also features Gunsmith to allow players to customise weapons with various attachments affecting firepower, accuracy, mobility, and handling. The Firing Range lets them test weapon builds, tracking stats, and practice against moving targets.
Black Ops 7 Modes
Multiplayer: Black Ops 7 features both Core and Hardcore modes at launch, with the following game types:
- Overload: Varied match time, Varied score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Sabotage enemy zones
- Team Deathmatch: 10-minute match, 100 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Eliminate enemy players
- Domination: Unlimited match time, 200 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Capture and hold objectives
- Search and Destroy: 2-minute rounds, 6 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Alternate between detonating and defusing a bomb
- Kill Confirmed: 10-minute match, 75 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Recover dog tags to score
- Free-For-All: 10-minute match, 30 score limit, 1 party size | Objective—Eliminate enemies to score
- Hardpoint: 5-minute match, 250 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Capture and hold the Hardpoint
- Kill Order: 10-minute match, 150 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Eliminate the enemy HVT while keeping yours alive
- Control: 1 minute 30-second rounds, 2 score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Attack and defend zones with limited lives
- Face Off Moshpit: Varied match time, Varied score limit, 1–6 party size | Objective—Respawn alternate modes on small maps, scorestreaks disabled
Alternate and Additional Modes
- Skirmish: Varied match time, Varied score limit, 1–20 party size | Objective—Complete objectives with two teams of 20 players
- Gunfight: 40-second rounds, 6 score limit, 1–2 party size | Objective—Eliminate all enemy players using pre-determined classes
- Face Off: Includes Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Order, Kill Confirmed
Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Maps
At launch, Black Ops 7 will feature 16 new and returning 6v6 maps, plus two larger Skirmish maps—Mission Edge and Mission: Tide—for 20x20. Each map features unique environments and tactical opportunities for varied gameplay experiences. Notable maps include:
- Blackheart: Offshore drilling platform | Small-sized | 6x6 and 2v2
- Colossus: Damaged luxury resort | Small-sized | 6x6
- Cortex: Mediterranean cliffside laboratory | Small-sized | 6x6 and 2v2
- Den: Japanese castle-turned-tech fortress | Medium-sized | 6x6
- Express: Remastered high-speed train station from Black Ops 2 | Medium-sized | 6x6
- Nuketown 2025: A fan-favourite remaster arriving in the Preseason | Medium-sized | 6x6
- Flagship: A decommissioned aircraft carrier undergoing repairs | Small-sized | 6x6 and 2v2
- Mission: Tide - A fortified coastal installation on Avalon's shores | Large-sized | Skirmish 20x20
Other maps include Hijacked, Homestead, Imprint, Paranoia, Raid, Retrieval, Scar, The Forge, and Toshin.
Black Ops 7 Operators
Black Ops 7 will introduce 24 Operators, each with specific unlock criteria. Some are available immediately, while others require reaching certain player levels or purchasing the Vault Edition. Notable Operators include:
- 50/50: Cybernetically enhanced soldier.
- Anderson: Veteran Air Force captain.
- Falkner: Bio-engineering visionary.
- Grimm: Tech genius and drone specialist.
- Kagan: CEO of the Guild with a ruthless business acumen.
Zombies Crew: The game will also feature a dedicated Zombies crew, including characters like Dempsey, Nikolai, Richtofen, and Takeo, each with their backstories and unique abilities.