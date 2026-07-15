ETV Bharat / technology

Cabinet Approves Rs 62,500 Crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme

MPMS is expected to create approximately 60,000 new jobs in India and also increase mobile phone exports. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a new scheme, the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), in India. With a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore, the scheme is aimed at boosting domestic mobile phone production and strengthening India's electronics manufacturing base.

MPMS will run for five years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, and seek to deepen domestic value addition, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance India's global competitiveness in mobile manufacturing.

Beyond boosting production volumes, the MPMS is designed to help build Indian mobile phone brands that work towards technological sovereignty, capture greater economic value, and encourage Indian-owned patents in design and research and development.

How the incentives work

Under the scheme, manufacturers will receive incentive support on eligible sales at differentiated rates ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent. An additional incentive of up to 1.5 per cent is available for companies that source key components and sub-assemblies domestically.

To specifically encourage the growth of Indian brands, the scheme offers an additional 3 per cent incentive on eligible sales linked to investment in product design and R&D.