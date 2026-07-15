Cabinet Approves Rs 62,500 Crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme
Union Cabinet approves the a new scheme named Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) to boost domestic production, exports and Indian mobile phone brands.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a new scheme, the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), in India. With a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore, the scheme is aimed at boosting domestic mobile phone production and strengthening India's electronics manufacturing base.
MPMS will run for five years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, and seek to deepen domestic value addition, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance India's global competitiveness in mobile manufacturing.
Beyond boosting production volumes, the MPMS is designed to help build Indian mobile phone brands that work towards technological sovereignty, capture greater economic value, and encourage Indian-owned patents in design and research and development.
How the incentives work
Under the scheme, manufacturers will receive incentive support on eligible sales at differentiated rates ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent. An additional incentive of up to 1.5 per cent is available for companies that source key components and sub-assemblies domestically.
To specifically encourage the growth of Indian brands, the scheme offers an additional 3 per cent incentive on eligible sales linked to investment in product design and R&D.
How MPMS is expected to impact on production and jobs
Over its five-year tenure, the scheme is projected to drive cumulative mobile phone production worth approximately Rs 39,00,000 crore, alongside a significant rise in exports. The government expects the initiative to create around 60,000 direct jobs, contributing to broader economic growth and reinforcing India's position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.
The approval builds on the momentum of the Prime Minister's Make in India initiative, under which electronics manufacturing has grown sevenfold and exports have expanded elevenfold since FY 2014-15. The sector has become a major source of employment, particularly for young workers from rural areas, with some manufacturing plants employing more than 5,000 people at a single site.
Mobile phone manufacturing has been central to this growth, establishing itself as the anchor of India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. India is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, with 99.2 per cent of phones used domestically are also made in the country.
In 2025, smartphones became India's single largest exported product category, overtaking traditionally leading export items such as diesel fuel and cut diamonds. Smartphones now account for a major share of India's electronics production and exports.
The MPMS follows the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (PLI-LSEM), which played a key role in establishing India as a global hub for mobile phone manufacturing and exports before its tenure concluded on 31 March 2026.