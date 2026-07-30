ETV Bharat / technology

C-DOT Partners With IISc To Establish Centre Of Excellence For Next-Gen Telecom Technologies

(From left to right) Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay CEO of C-DOT and Omprakash Subbarao CEO of FSID finalising the agreement ( Image Credit: Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has signed an agreement with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru to establish a Centre of Excellence to accelerate indigenous research, innovation, capacity building and commercialisation of advanced communication technologies, an official statement said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, C-DOT has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at FSID, IISc Bengaluru, which will focus on wireless communications, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and AI‑driven communication systems. It will undertake advanced research in emerging areas such as 5G Advanced/6G technologies, very large‑scale MIMO systems, integrated sensing and communication, AI-native communication networks and devices, and quantum and post-quantum communication technologies.

"The agreement marks another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous telecom innovation ecosystem through collaborative research and technology development," the statement noted.