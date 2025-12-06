ByteDance Partners With ZTE To Launch Nubia 153 Prototype, The World’s First Truly Agentic AI Phone
The Nubia 153 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, and more.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, has partnered with ZTE, a China-based multinational telecom company, to launch the Nubia M153 prototype. This new smartphone is completely powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, becoming the world’s first truly agentic AI smartphone. It is powered by ByteDance’s Doubao AI agent, which is integrated directly into its operating system (OS), allowing the device to be operated in the same way as a human being would.
Nubia 153: Price
According to the South China Morning Post’s report, the Nubia 153 prototype is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 44,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The report says that the limited stocks of the prototype have been sold out by Monday evening. The high demand for the handset soon led to its scarcity in the second-hand market in China.
Xianyu, Alibaba’s biggest Chinese Consumer-to-consumer (C-2-C) app for secondhand goods, resold the Nubia 153 prototype for up to CNY 4,999 (around Rs 63,400), which is a 43 per cent hike from its original price, says the report.
Another DeepSeek moment. This is the world’s first actual smart phone. It’s an engineering prototype of ZTE’s Nubia M153 running ByteDance’s Doubao AI agent fused into Android at the OS level. It has complete control over the phone. It can see the UI, choose/download apps,… pic.twitter.com/lM9PYMoQek— Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) December 4, 2025
Nubia 153: Specifications
According to WCCF Tech’s report, the Nubia measures 163.12 x 77.04 x 8.52 mm in terms of dimensions. The prototype features a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2800. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP wide-angle camera. It features a 50MP front-facing camera. The prototype houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging support.
The report mentions that the Nubia 153 is only available via online orders.
This is where it stops feeling like “voice commands” and starts feeling like a real assistant. I don’t remember which number I logged into the Baidu Apollo robotaxi app. Doubao digs into the app’s settings and tells me the last four digits of this account’s phone number so I can… pic.twitter.com/FT9I9q3QMi— Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) December 4, 2025
Nubia 153: AI capabilities
The Nubia 153’s software capabilities can enable it to perform various agentic, AI-powered tasks based on voice commands. It can do the following:
Automatically searches various apps to book a restaurant reservation or purchase a ticket.
Edit images that include actions, such as removing a pedestrian from the background.
Compares online prices of the selected product(s), and helps to purchase those items that fit best according to the user’s criteria. The user needs to grant permission to conduct this.
Nubia 153: Doubao AI agent
As mentioned above, the Nubia 153 is powered by ByteDance’s Doubao AI agent, which is completely integrated into the Android OS. According to WCCF Tech’s report, the AI agent does not integrate with apps via official Application Programming Interface (API), instead uses system-level permissions to simulate human finger taps. Basically, Doubao reads the screen, interprets what it sees, and clicks buttons as a person would.