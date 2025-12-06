ETV Bharat / technology

ByteDance Partners With ZTE To Launch Nubia 153 Prototype, The World’s First Truly Agentic AI Phone

According to South China Morning Post’s report, in the second-hand market the Nubia 153 prototype was priced up to CNY 4,999 (around Rs 63,400). ( Image Credit: X/taylorogan )

Hyderabad: TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, has partnered with ZTE, a China-based multinational telecom company, to launch the Nubia M153 prototype. This new smartphone is completely powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, becoming the world’s first truly agentic AI smartphone. It is powered by ByteDance’s Doubao AI agent, which is integrated directly into its operating system (OS), allowing the device to be operated in the same way as a human being would.

Nubia 153: Price

According to the South China Morning Post’s report, the Nubia 153 prototype is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 44,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The report says that the limited stocks of the prototype have been sold out by Monday evening. The high demand for the handset soon led to its scarcity in the second-hand market in China.

Xianyu, Alibaba’s biggest Chinese Consumer-to-consumer (C-2-C) app for secondhand goods, resold the Nubia 153 prototype for up to CNY 4,999 (around Rs 63,400), which is a 43 per cent hike from its original price, says the report.

Nubia 153: Specifications

According to WCCF Tech’s report, the Nubia measures 163.12 x 77.04 x 8.52 mm in terms of dimensions. The prototype features a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2800. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP wide-angle camera. It features a 50MP front-facing camera. The prototype houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging support.