ETV Bharat / technology

BYD Introduces DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology In India With Over 1,200 Km Range

The system operates across three modes: EV Mode (pure electric), HEV Series Mode (where the petrol engine acts as a generator while the electric motor drives the wheels), and HEV Parallel Mode (where both the engine and electric motor work together for highway performance and overtaking).

DM-i, which stands for Dual Mode-Intelligent, is BYD's proprietary plug-in hybrid system that prioritises electric power over the combustion engine for most driving conditions. In urban use, vehicles running DM-i operate primarily in EV mode, with the petrol engine stepping in only when additional power is required or to charge the battery, an approach that the company says will significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Hyderabad: BYD has officially introduced its DM-i plug-in hybrid technology in India. The technology marks a significant step in the Chinese automaker's plans for the country's growing new energy vehicle market. It is expected that BYD’s new hybrid technology will play a crucial role in the new generation hybrid models for Indian buyers, offering a claimed combined range of over 1,200 km.

The DM-i system is powered by a 1.5-litre Xiaoyun petrol engine with a claimed thermal efficiency of 43.04 per cent, which falls among the highest in the industry. It works alongside electric motors and BYD's Blade Battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for its safety, durability, and thermal stability.

BYD claims that the new technology can do a 0–100 kmph sprint under 5.5 seconds. It has a fuel consumption of just 4.8 litres per 100 km under NEDC testing conditions. The technology is built around six pillars: Fast, Saving, Quiet, Smooth, Green, and High Safety.

BYD's global lead in the PHEV market and India Presence

BYD introduced the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), the F3DM, back in 2008. The company has since sold over 8 million PHEVs globally and currently holds more than 35 per cent of the global PHEV market.

In India, BYD currently sells the Seal, Sealion 7, Atto 3, and eMax 7, and has surpassed 14,000 customers across a network of 48 showrooms in 40 cities. The introduction of DM-i technology signals the brand's intent to expand its India portfolio with vehicles that bridge everyday electric driving and long-distance practicality.

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, on the announcement of the DM-i technology, commented, “The introduction of DM-i technology marks a pivotal step in our commitment to making sustainable mobility more versatile and accessible for Indian consumers. By enabling electric-first driving for daily use while seamlessly supporting long-distance travel, DM-i addresses some of the most pressing barriers to the adoption of sustainable motoring in India. With this innovation, we are bringing a new technology to Indian consumers, and also shaping a smarter, more flexible pathway towards sustainable transportation. ”