Building The Quantum Bridge: India Is Positioning Itself At The Forefront Of Next-Gen Computing

Bengaluru: With sustained investment and global partnerships, India is well placed to become a key player in the future quantum economy, suggested a high-profile panel on the future of quantum computing and high-performance computing (HPC) in a session on “Global Quantum Synergy- Building Bridges from India to the World” at the Supercomputing India 2025 in Bengaluru.

Leading experts from India, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region provided a comprehensive view of how quantum technologies are evolving, how they are being integrated into classical supercomputing, and where India stands in the global race.

Col. AK Nath, Senior Advisor for Quantum and HPC Technologies at C-DAC, Pune, and the session chair, opened the discussion by highlighting India’s rapid and strategic advancement in quantum computing. The panel featured Roberto Mauro, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific (Quantum Technologies & Innovation) at Pasqal, and Simon Pickartz, Leader of the Software Architecture and Development Group at ParTec AG—both of whom contributed global perspectives on the evolution of quantum and HPC integration.

India’s Place in the Global Ecosystem

The panel highlighted India’s increasingly influential role in quantum science and software engineering, noting that the country is steadily strengthening its position in the global technology landscape. They emphasised that deep international collaborations, stronger industry participation, and focused innovation in areas such as control electronics, middleware, applications, and algorithm development will be essential to sustaining this momentum.

Session on 'Global Quantum Synergy- Building Bridges from India to the World' (ETV Bharat)

India is also making significant progress in attracting global companies to build and expand their quantum and advanced computing supply chains, supported by an already mature electronics manufacturing ecosystem. With these advantages converging, the panellists agreed that India is poised to emerge as a major powerhouse in advanced computing in the years ahead.

Quantum Applications and the Road to Advantage

The panellists emphasised three core pillars where quantum computing is expected to deliver the earliest and most meaningful impact: optimisation, quantum simulation, and quantum machine learning.

These domains represent problem classes that are increasingly difficult—or in some cases impossible—for classical systems to solve efficiently. The experts noted that advancements in hardware, error mitigation, and quantum–classical hybrid workflows are steadily narrowing the gap toward real-world impact. Many in the field anticipate that true quantum advantage—where quantum systems outperform classical machines on practical, relevant tasks—could emerge between 2028 and 2030, setting the stage for large-scale enterprise adoption and industry-driven innovation.