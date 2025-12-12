Building The Quantum Bridge: India Is Positioning Itself At The Forefront Of Next-Gen Computing
Experts suggest that India is emerging as a global quantum computing leader through strategic investments, international collaborations, and integration with high-performance computing technologies.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: With sustained investment and global partnerships, India is well placed to become a key player in the future quantum economy, suggested a high-profile panel on the future of quantum computing and high-performance computing (HPC) in a session on “Global Quantum Synergy- Building Bridges from India to the World” at the Supercomputing India 2025 in Bengaluru.
Leading experts from India, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region provided a comprehensive view of how quantum technologies are evolving, how they are being integrated into classical supercomputing, and where India stands in the global race.
Col. AK Nath, Senior Advisor for Quantum and HPC Technologies at C-DAC, Pune, and the session chair, opened the discussion by highlighting India’s rapid and strategic advancement in quantum computing. The panel featured Roberto Mauro, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific (Quantum Technologies & Innovation) at Pasqal, and Simon Pickartz, Leader of the Software Architecture and Development Group at ParTec AG—both of whom contributed global perspectives on the evolution of quantum and HPC integration.
India’s Place in the Global Ecosystem
The panel highlighted India’s increasingly influential role in quantum science and software engineering, noting that the country is steadily strengthening its position in the global technology landscape. They emphasised that deep international collaborations, stronger industry participation, and focused innovation in areas such as control electronics, middleware, applications, and algorithm development will be essential to sustaining this momentum.
India is also making significant progress in attracting global companies to build and expand their quantum and advanced computing supply chains, supported by an already mature electronics manufacturing ecosystem. With these advantages converging, the panellists agreed that India is poised to emerge as a major powerhouse in advanced computing in the years ahead.
Quantum Applications and the Road to Advantage
The panellists emphasised three core pillars where quantum computing is expected to deliver the earliest and most meaningful impact: optimisation, quantum simulation, and quantum machine learning.
These domains represent problem classes that are increasingly difficult—or in some cases impossible—for classical systems to solve efficiently. The experts noted that advancements in hardware, error mitigation, and quantum–classical hybrid workflows are steadily narrowing the gap toward real-world impact. Many in the field anticipate that true quantum advantage—where quantum systems outperform classical machines on practical, relevant tasks—could emerge between 2028 and 2030, setting the stage for large-scale enterprise adoption and industry-driven innovation.
India’s Momentum in Quantum Computing
Col. AK Nath pointed to the establishment of several I-Hubs and the expanding quantum research ecosystem at premier institutions, including IITs and IISER Pune, emphasising that India today is not just consuming quantum technologies but actively building foundational capabilities. According to him, this is critical as the nation aims to become a global contributor in quantum algorithms, hardware development, and quantum-ready applications.
He noted that this momentum is the direct result of strong government-led initiatives. Programs such as the National Mission for Quantum Technologies & Applications (NM-QTA), the broader ‘Quest’ initiative, and the National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) have laid the foundation for deep research, innovation, and capacity building.
Scheduling and Industrialising Quantum Resources
Roberto Mauro addressed one of the major challenges: coordinating vast HPC resources with still-scarce quantum devices. Since quantum computers remain limited and highly specialised, he highlighted the need for time-based sharing models, unified access platforms, and robust scheduling systems.
Pasqal, a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum systems, is developing a mid-level scheduler designed to ensure that quantum devices are efficiently utilised by a range of users and applications. Mauro also spoke about Pasqal’s strategic collaborations with IBM and Nvidia, reinforcing the industry’s move toward quantum-classical hybrid architectures, while emphasising scalability, industrial readiness, and real-world application development. He said that the companies are preparing for large-scale adoption of hybrid quantum–classical workflows.
When asked whether training a machine learning model on a quantum computer—rather than a classical system—would change the model’s capabilities, Mauro clarified that quantum computing will not replace classical AI or machine learning infrastructure. Instead, quantum systems can initialise specific machine-learning algorithms and generate unique data distributions that are valuable for training certain models. While some training processes may run significantly faster on quantum hardware, he emphasised that quantum computing is intended to augment, not substitute, classical computing in the AI ecosystem.
Speaking about neutral-atom quantum computers in comparison with other quantum technologies, he explained that the industry broadly works across five major hardware platforms: neutral atoms, superconducting qubits, photonic quantum computing, trapped ions, and spin-based qubits. Each of these platforms differs in its level of scientific maturity, scalability, stability, and engineering complexity.
He highlighted that neutral-atom systems stand out because the underlying science is highly mature, drawing on decades of atomic physics research. In these systems, individual atoms are manipulated in free space using laser traps, and increasing the number of atoms does not require proportionally larger physical space. This inherent scalability, he noted, makes neutral-atom architectures particularly promising for building larger, more powerful quantum processors.
Europe’s Modular Approach to HPC–Quantum Integration
Simon Pickartz shared insights from Europe’s 25-year journey in HPC innovation. Pickartz detailed ParTec’s role in developing dynamic modular architectures that power several leading European supercomputers. This architecture, he explained, is central to the scalable integration of quantum resources within large-scale HPC environments.
ParTec’s system software suite—comprising advanced cluster tools, health-checking mechanisms, and exascale-ready management layers—is designed to support dynamic heterogeneity, a concept that enables efficient utilisation of diverse compute resources. Within this framework, quantum computers are not standalone machines but act as acceleration modules, tightly coupled with classical supercomputing components to solve complex scientific and industrial problems.