Budget 2026 | Turning Ideas Into Job: What Is Orange Economy And Why It Matters For India's Future

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday delivered her record ninth consecutive Union Budget, where she acknowledged India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector as a rapidly growing industry. She noted that the sector is projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to nurturing India’s creative sector—often referred to as the ‘Orange Economy’—to create large-scale sources of employment, the minister proposed supporting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, in establishing AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

The initiative is expected to boost India’s next-generation creator workforce, powering jobs, startups, and innovation.

What is the Orange Economy

The term Orange Economy was introduced by former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez and ex-culture minister Felipe Buitrago in their 2013 book, titled 'The Orange Economy: An Infinite Opportunity'.

It celebrates the power of creativity as an engine of growth, and calls it about turning ideas into cultural goods and services—anything that thrives on imagination and is protected by intellectual property, such as music, film, video games, and fashion. They chose the colour orange because it symbolises culture, creativity, and identity.

Unlike traditional sectors where value comes from physical products, the Orange Economy thrives on imagination, creativity, and cultural identity. produce economic, social and cultural value.

India's push to creativity-led sectors and the opportunity

It's been a while since India has been paying attention to the sector, with even the Prime Minister showing interest in its potential to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.