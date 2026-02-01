Budget 2026 | Turning Ideas Into Job: What Is Orange Economy And Why It Matters For India's Future
India's Union Budget 2026 emphasises the Orange Economy, projecting 2 million AVGC jobs by 2030 and expanding creative education through nationwide labs.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday delivered her record ninth consecutive Union Budget, where she acknowledged India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector as a rapidly growing industry. She noted that the sector is projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030.
Underscoring the government’s commitment to nurturing India’s creative sector—often referred to as the ‘Orange Economy’—to create large-scale sources of employment, the minister proposed supporting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, in establishing AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.
The initiative is expected to boost India’s next-generation creator workforce, powering jobs, startups, and innovation.
What is the Orange Economy
The term Orange Economy was introduced by former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez and ex-culture minister Felipe Buitrago in their 2013 book, titled 'The Orange Economy: An Infinite Opportunity'.
It celebrates the power of creativity as an engine of growth, and calls it about turning ideas into cultural goods and services—anything that thrives on imagination and is protected by intellectual property, such as music, film, video games, and fashion. They chose the colour orange because it symbolises culture, creativity, and identity.
Unlike traditional sectors where value comes from physical products, the Orange Economy thrives on imagination, creativity, and cultural identity. produce economic, social and cultural value.
India's push to creativity-led sectors and the opportunity
It's been a while since India has been paying attention to the sector, with even the Prime Minister showing interest in its potential to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.
Earlier this year, speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Digital India’s role in driving the rise of the Orange Economy and positioning India as a global hub for media, film, gaming, music, and digital talent. Putting the emphasis on large-scale youth participation in nation-building initiatives, Modi said, "India is witnessing rapid growth across creative and technology-driven sectors, powered largely by young innovators and entrepreneurs."
“India’s creative economy, driven by culture, content and innovation, is not only generating new opportunities at home but is also positioning the country as a global leader in emerging sectors,” he added.
At last year’s WAVES Summit, the Prime Minister described the current era as the “sunrise era” of India’s Orange Economy. Calling "content, creativity, and culture" the three pillars of the Orange Economy, he stressed the need for upping the growth quotient of the content creation economy.
The Economic Survey 2025-26 stated that creativity-led domains—including culture, media, entertainment, and intellectual property—have the potential to become major drivers of employment, urban services and tourism in India. It added that the revenue from gaming in 2024 was around Rs 232 billion, while animation and VFX amounted to around Rs 103 billion. Live entertainment accounted for more than Rs 100 billion in 2024, with strong spillovers to tourism and urban services.
The Survey further emphasised that the relevance of the Orange Economy in India is amplified by structural factors such as a young population, increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, widespread digital adoption, and improving urban infrastructure.
Push to Heritage and Culture Tourism
During her Budget 2026 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also talked about the Indian design industry, heritage, culture tourism, and aligned sectors.
She said that while the Indian design industry is expanding rapidly, there is a shortage of Indian designers. “I propose to establish, through challenge route, a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development in the eastern region of India,” she added.
Sitharaman also announced plans to develop 15 major archaeological sites—including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Sarnath, and Leh Palace—into vibrant cultural destinations. These sites will feature curated walkways, immersive storytelling, and modern technologies to enhance conservation and visitor experiences. “Excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways. Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides,” she said.