Budget 2026: Space Spending Inches Up, Big Reforms Still Missing
Union Budget 2026–27 allocates Rs 13,705.6 crore to India’s space programme, prioritising capital expenditure while leaving limited headroom for new missions and R&D, say experts.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated Rs 13,705.6 crore to the Department of Space (DoS), a modest increase of 2.16 per cent over the budget estimate of Rs 13,416.20 crore in 2025–26. While this signals stability, many experts feel it falls short of India’s expanding space ambitions.
The budget leans more towards capital expenditure, focusing on infrastructure and long-term capability building, but day-to-day operations and high-cost new missions remain tightly constrained. Here's what the Union Budget 2026 delivered:
|Head of Expenditure
|Allocation
(Rs Crore)
|Focus Area
|Space Technology
|10,397.06
|Rockets & launch vehicles (NGLV), satellites, Gaganyaan & core ISRO programmes
|Space Applications
|1,725.06
|Remote sensing, climate & earth observation services, disaster management
|Space Sciences
|569.76
|Planetary missions, astrophysics, telescopes, and scientific research
|INSAT Satellite Systems
|130.93
|Legacy communication satellites and move toward private leasing models
|Total Outlay
|13,705.63
|Overall Department of Space budget for 2026–27
Mission Funding and ISRO’s Perspective
Scientists in India believe that the modest increase in ISRO’s allocation sends a positive signal and will help sustain private sector participation across launches, satellites, and scientific missions. However, without stronger fiscal support and targeted reforms, India’s space programme may struggle to fully match its global aspirations and commercial potential.
According to Nigar Shaji, Project Director of India’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission at ISRO, all major missions such as Chandrayaan, LUPEX, Venus missions, and Gaganyaan receive financial approval for their total mission cost, along with a year-wise outlay aligned to the mission execution period. There is no significant shortfall between the funds demanded and the projected expenditure plan, and therefore, the currently allotted budget is considered adequate.
She further noted that, as per the established expenditure framework, revised estimates can be proposed mid-way through the financial year, if required. With several high-priority projects now entering a capital-intensive phase, an increase in capital outlay is both justified and necessary.
"In line with ongoing space sector reforms and the growing participation of private industry, ISRO is progressively reducing its role in building routine remote sensing and communication spacecraft. Instead, the organisation is increasingly focused on niche and advanced missions, including interplanetary exploration and human spaceflight," she said.
In the context of the evolving space economy, which is expected to make a significant contribution to the national economy, this strategic shift is a welcome move, and the current level of funding is appropriate and well-aligned with ISRO’s long-term objectives, she added.
Private Sector: Support, But No Big Push
There was no dedicated “space manufacturing” package in this budget. Still, industry bodies such as ISpA (Indian Space Association) and SIA-India pointed to important indirect enablers:
- Boost for India’s Commercial Space Arm: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)’s internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR) are expected to rise to Rs 1,403 crore, up from Rs 1,030 crore. This reflects the government’s emphasis on NSIL generating revenue through commercial launches, production, and technology transfers.
- IN-SPACe Financial Support: Private sector participation continues to be supported through IN-SPACe schemes, helping startups and companies integrate into launch vehicle and satellite programmes.
- Policy Support: Broader reforms, such as electronics manufacturing incentives, ISM 2.0 for semiconductors, and customs duty exemptions for critical minerals, are expected to reduce costs for space-grade components and hardware. The government has also supported the establishment of Rare Earth Corridors in mineral-rich states like Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Srimathy Kesan, Founder & CEO, Space Kidz India; Mission Director, ShaktiSat, said that Tamil Nadu exemplifies how regional assets can strengthen national capability. Its Defence Industrial Corridor, coupled with the emerging Rare Earth Minerals ecosystem, positions the southern coast as a hub for advanced manufacturing, strategic materials, and space-linked technologies. During the Chandrayaan missions, locally sourced anorthosite from the Sitampodi region near Namakkal enabled lunar simulations, boosting mission readiness and avoiding costly imports from the USA that could have been nearly $10,000 per kilogram.
She further said that minerals like monazite, aluminite, and sillimanite—now critical for space systems, defence platforms, electric mobility, and clean energy—are found in regions including Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and adjoining areas. Relying on imported critical materials while pursuing strategic autonomy is neither sustainable nor secure. Recognition of strategic minerals in the budget is a strong signal, but India’s future in space depends on bold investment before constraints emerge. Space must be treated as foundational national infrastructure, not a discretionary pursuit.
Private Sector Perspective
Dr Abhay A. Pashilkar, Director, CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), added, “This is the right time for the private sector to enter the space market in a big way, as demand for space-based services is poised to grow manifold in the coming years.”
Urmil Bakhai, Co-Founder, SatLeo Labs, said, “The Rs 13,700 crore allocation to the Department of Space is a positive step, but funding remains tight given the scale of upcoming programmes. ISRO will need to prioritise and phase high-cost initiatives carefully. For private players like SatLeo Labs, the Budget highlights the importance of stronger public–private partnerships. Startups can drive specialised payloads, Earth observation, and downstream applications, but they need assured demand, faster approvals, and supportive frameworks. India’s space ambitions will rely not just on budget growth, but on deeper collaboration between ISRO and the NewSpace ecosystem.”
Vinay Simha, Co-Founder and CEO at SkyServe, said, “India’s space funding should be seen as strategic anchoring, not a constraint. The modest increase, focused on capital expenditure, aims to build core infrastructure and sovereign capabilities where public investment delivers maximum leverage aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. Public–private partnerships are about strategic collaboration, not gap-filling—combining ISRO’s expertise with private agility to scale capabilities, accelerate missions, and strengthen India’s global space standing.”
Expert Opinions on Limitations
While the budget increase is modestly positive, experts note the absence of:
- Dedicated multi-year funding for major upcoming missions: The absence of clearly defined, long-term budget lines makes planning for technically complex and capital-intensive programmes uncertain.
- High-risk, high-reward R&D capital for breakthrough technologies, such as reusable launch vehicles, next-gen propulsion, and AI-driven satellite platforms.
- No explicit allocation for talent development, university-industry collaboration, and aerospace education. While broader budget documents acknowledge the sector’s growth potential, funding for talent pipelines and skills development remains absent.
"India's space programme is at a pivotal moment. Ambition, technology, and global opportunity are aligned, yet fiscal commitment has not fully kept pace. The 2026–27 space allocation provides operational stability but falls short of the scale needed for human spaceflight, deep-space exploration, long-duration orbital presence, and India’s emergence as a global hub for space infrastructure and services," Srimathy Kesan said.
"Incremental budgeting sustains progress but does not create leadership. True space leadership today is defined not just by mission success, but by industrial depth, sovereign supply chains, and long-term capacity ahead of demand. Public investment must shift from cautious maintenance to strategic expansion," she added.
The Union Budget 2026–27 keeps India’s space programme financially stable, but without clear mission-year funding, risk capital for R&D, demand guarantees for private players, and talent development, the sector may struggle to transition from a capable spacefaring nation to a global space powerhouse. Experts stress that strong public-private collaboration is key to sustaining India’s space ambitions in the coming decade.