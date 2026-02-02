ETV Bharat / technology

Budget 2026: Space Spending Inches Up, Big Reforms Still Missing

Experts believe that the Union Budget 2026–27 backs ISRO infrastructure but leaves new missions tightly constrained ( ETV Bharat via ISRO )

Bengaluru: The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated Rs 13,705.6 crore to the Department of Space (DoS), a modest increase of 2.16 per cent over the budget estimate of Rs 13,416.20 crore in 2025–26. While this signals stability, many experts feel it falls short of India’s expanding space ambitions.

The budget leans more towards capital expenditure, focusing on infrastructure and long-term capability building, but day-to-day operations and high-cost new missions remain tightly constrained. Here's what the Union Budget 2026 delivered:

Head of Expenditure Allocation

(Rs Crore) Focus Area Space Technology 10,397.06 Rockets & launch vehicles (NGLV), satellites, Gaganyaan & core ISRO programmes Space Applications 1,725.06 Remote sensing, climate & earth observation services, disaster management Space Sciences 569.76 Planetary missions, astrophysics, telescopes, and scientific research INSAT Satellite Systems 130.93 Legacy communication satellites and move toward private leasing models Total Outlay 13,705.63 Overall Department of Space budget for 2026–27

Mission Funding and ISRO’s Perspective

Scientists in India believe that the modest increase in ISRO’s allocation sends a positive signal and will help sustain private sector participation across launches, satellites, and scientific missions. However, without stronger fiscal support and targeted reforms, India’s space programme may struggle to fully match its global aspirations and commercial potential.

Chandrayaan-3 had successfully completed Integrated Module Dynamic Tests in 2023 (Image Credits: ISRO)

According to Nigar Shaji, Project Director of India’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission at ISRO, all major missions such as Chandrayaan, LUPEX, Venus missions, and Gaganyaan receive financial approval for their total mission cost, along with a year-wise outlay aligned to the mission execution period. There is no significant shortfall between the funds demanded and the projected expenditure plan, and therefore, the currently allotted budget is considered adequate.

She further noted that, as per the established expenditure framework, revised estimates can be proposed mid-way through the financial year, if required. With several high-priority projects now entering a capital-intensive phase, an increase in capital outlay is both justified and necessary.

"In line with ongoing space sector reforms and the growing participation of private industry, ISRO is progressively reducing its role in building routine remote sensing and communication spacecraft. Instead, the organisation is increasingly focused on niche and advanced missions, including interplanetary exploration and human spaceflight," she said.

In the context of the evolving space economy, which is expected to make a significant contribution to the national economy, this strategic shift is a welcome move, and the current level of funding is appropriate and well-aligned with ISRO’s long-term objectives, she added.