Budget 2026: India To Set Up/ Upgrade 4 Major Telescope Facilities To Boost Astronomy, Astrophysics
Nirmala Sitharam announced upgrades to four telescope facilities in India to advance astrophysics, astronomy research, and public outreach.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to set up or upgrade four Telescope Infrastructure facilities to promote astrophysics and astronomy in India via immersive experiences. Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, she confirmed the four facilities selected for the plan, which include the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope (NLOT), the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the COSMOS2 Planetarium.
"To promote Astrophysics and Astronomy via immersive experiences, four Telescope Infrastructure facilities will be set up or upgraded—the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the COSMOS2 Planetarium," Sitharaman said while presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament on Sunday.
Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), expressed pleasure over the announcement. She said, "We are very happy to see the approvals for four major astronomy projects."
The new investments aim to expand India's observational capabilities, support cutting-edge research, and inspire the next generation of scientists, Sitharaman added.
The upgradation of the NLST, located near Merak village, on the southern shore of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, aims to advance space weather research and studies of the solar atmosphere. The Centre is focused on obtaining high‑resolution observations of the Sun. Located in a high‑altitude desert in the Himalayas near Pangong Lake in Merak, the NLST site provides excellent atmospheric conditions for solar coronagraphy.
Located in the high-altitude, the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Ladakh's Hanle is part of a broader push to upgrade India's astronomical capabilities, alongside NLST. It will also strengthen India’s ability to observe faint and distant celestial objects, including exoplanets, nebulae, and galaxies. Known for its cold, dry, and dark conditions, the site is situated at an altitude of around 4,500 metres and is managed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).
The NLOT is planned to be located at the IAO in Hanle. The NLOT is a proposed 10-12 metre class, ground-based facility designed to be India’s premier, large-aperture optical and infrared observatory. Meanwhile, upgrading the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, located in Ladakh, will improve its sensitivity and instrumentation, allowing more precise observations under exceptional atmospheric conditions.
The COSMOS 2 Planetarium, located in Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, will be developed as a modern public outreach and education centre, helping popularise astronomy and space science among students. The new project is expected to establish India’s position as a global leader in space research.
"The setting up of NLST in Merak will greatly advance solar astronomy in the country, with an impact on space weather, as well as to better understand the Sun. The upgradation of IAO in Hanle is much needed and will bring it to the forefront of astronomy. IAO is already greatly used by Indian astronomers, and this will only add to the demand," said Jayant Murthy, Senior Professor IIA (retd).