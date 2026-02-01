ETV Bharat / technology

Budget 2026: India To Set Up/ Upgrade 4 Major Telescope Facilities To Boost Astronomy, Astrophysics

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to set up or upgrade four Telescope Infrastructure facilities to promote astrophysics and astronomy in India via immersive experiences. Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, she confirmed the four facilities selected for the plan, which include the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope (NLOT), the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the COSMOS2 Planetarium.

"To promote Astrophysics and Astronomy via immersive experiences, four Telescope Infrastructure facilities will be set up or upgraded—the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the COSMOS2 Planetarium," Sitharaman said while presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament on Sunday.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), expressed pleasure over the announcement. She said, "We are very happy to see the approvals for four major astronomy projects."

The new investments aim to expand India's observational capabilities, support cutting-edge research, and inspire the next generation of scientists, Sitharaman added.

The upgradation of the NLST, located near Merak village, on the southern shore of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, aims to advance space weather research and studies of the solar atmosphere. The Centre is focused on obtaining high‑resolution observations of the Sun. Located in a high‑altitude desert in the Himalayas near Pangong Lake in Merak, the NLST site provides excellent atmospheric conditions for solar coronagraphy.