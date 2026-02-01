ETV Bharat / technology

Budget 2026: Foreign Cos Offering Cloud Services Via India Data Centres To Get Tax Holiday

New Delhi: The Centre will offer a tax holiday to foreign companies till 2047 that provide cloud services to customers worldwide by using data centres in the country, subject to certain conditions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in the Budget 2026-27, tabled on Sunday.

Sitharaman highlighted in her Budget speech the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centres. "I propose to provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India," she said.

However, companies need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity to avail the tax holiday, she added.

Among others, the government proposed to set up the National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology and a National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS-2), Sitharaman said.