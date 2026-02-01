Budget 2026: Foreign Cos Offering Cloud Services Via India Data Centres To Get Tax Holiday
New Delhi: The Centre will offer a tax holiday to foreign companies till 2047 that provide cloud services to customers worldwide by using data centres in the country, subject to certain conditions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in the Budget 2026-27, tabled on Sunday.
Sitharaman highlighted in her Budget speech the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centres. "I propose to provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India," she said.
However, companies need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity to avail the tax holiday, she added.
Among others, the government proposed to set up the National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology and a National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS-2), Sitharaman said.
Further, she said key turtle nesting sites, along with turtle trails, will be developed in Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala. Another announcement was the decision to extend the deduction for cooperative members who supply cotton seeds and cattle feed.
Sitharaman highlighted India's position as a global leader in software development services, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing and contract research and development, saying these segments will be brought under a single category named "Information Technology Services".
She further announced a common safe harbour margin of 15.5% for all IT services. The threshold for availing the safe harbour provision will be increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. "A common safe harbour margin of 15.5% will apply to all IT services. The threshold for availing safe harbour increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Safe harbour approvals for IT services will be processed via an automated, rule-driven system, removing the need for examination by tax officers," she added.
