Budget 2026-27: Experts Seek Fiscal Support And 'Critical Infrastructure' Status For India's Space Sector

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026–27 draws closer, India’s rapidly evolving space ecosystem is at a critical inflexion point. While the country has firmly established itself as a reliable and cost-effective spacefaring nation, industry experts, economists and sectoral bodies argue that the next phase of growth will depend not just on policy intent, but on deeper fiscal, regulatory, and structural support, particularly to unlock private investment at scale.

At the heart of this push is a renewed demand to recognise the space sector as “critical infrastructure”, expand budgetary allocations significantly, and reposition the government as an anchor customer rather than the sole operator. Industry bodies such as the Indian Space Association (ISpA), backed by expert opinion, believe Budget 2026–27 offers a defining opportunity to transform India’s space ambitions into a globally competitive commercial reality.

Space as aerospace, defence, and security backbone

Former ISRO scientist Surendra Pal argues that viewing the space sector in isolation no longer reflects today’s geopolitical and technological realities. “In my opinion, the space sector under the present world scenario is not critical but as important as the defence and defence manufacturing sector," he said to ETV Bharat, adding that he believes policymakers must adopt a broader aerospace lens that goes well beyond satellites alone.

“I believe government planners should categorise all activities occurring above 500 meters under the umbrella of ‘aerospace.’ This would encompass satellites, launch vehicles, missiles, drones, high-altitude platform technologies (HAPTs), and supporting ground-based infrastructure such as telemetry and telecommand (TM/TC) stations, control centres, and radars. It should also include 5G/6G communication infrastructure and application-driven startups and industries,” Pal said.

Highlighting global security tensions, he underlined that modern warfare and defence preparedness increasingly depend on aerospace dominance. He said that with the looming threat of global conflict, security—both in defence and offence—relies heavily on aerospace components, with a strong focus on AI/ML and software-based applications.

According to Pal, future security will hinge on a dense constellation of satellites across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and multi-beam Geostationary Orbit (GEO). “There has to be a constellation of LEO/MEO and multi-beam GEO satellites for navigation, surveillance and communication, even to have a tactical command control of fighters, drones and ground forces without the adversaries getting an iota of information about the strategies and commands,” he warned.