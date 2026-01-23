Budget 2026-27: Experts Seek Fiscal Support And 'Critical Infrastructure' Status For India's Space Sector
Ahead of Budget 2026–27, stakeholders have called for higher space sector funding, critical infrastructure status and stronger private participation to scale India’s space ambitions.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026–27 draws closer, India’s rapidly evolving space ecosystem is at a critical inflexion point. While the country has firmly established itself as a reliable and cost-effective spacefaring nation, industry experts, economists and sectoral bodies argue that the next phase of growth will depend not just on policy intent, but on deeper fiscal, regulatory, and structural support, particularly to unlock private investment at scale.
At the heart of this push is a renewed demand to recognise the space sector as “critical infrastructure”, expand budgetary allocations significantly, and reposition the government as an anchor customer rather than the sole operator. Industry bodies such as the Indian Space Association (ISpA), backed by expert opinion, believe Budget 2026–27 offers a defining opportunity to transform India’s space ambitions into a globally competitive commercial reality.
Space as aerospace, defence, and security backbone
Former ISRO scientist Surendra Pal argues that viewing the space sector in isolation no longer reflects today’s geopolitical and technological realities. “In my opinion, the space sector under the present world scenario is not critical but as important as the defence and defence manufacturing sector," he said to ETV Bharat, adding that he believes policymakers must adopt a broader aerospace lens that goes well beyond satellites alone.
“I believe government planners should categorise all activities occurring above 500 meters under the umbrella of ‘aerospace.’ This would encompass satellites, launch vehicles, missiles, drones, high-altitude platform technologies (HAPTs), and supporting ground-based infrastructure such as telemetry and telecommand (TM/TC) stations, control centres, and radars. It should also include 5G/6G communication infrastructure and application-driven startups and industries,” Pal said.
Highlighting global security tensions, he underlined that modern warfare and defence preparedness increasingly depend on aerospace dominance. He said that with the looming threat of global conflict, security—both in defence and offence—relies heavily on aerospace components, with a strong focus on AI/ML and software-based applications.
According to Pal, future security will hinge on a dense constellation of satellites across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and multi-beam Geostationary Orbit (GEO). “There has to be a constellation of LEO/MEO and multi-beam GEO satellites for navigation, surveillance and communication, even to have a tactical command control of fighters, drones and ground forces without the adversaries getting an iota of information about the strategies and commands,” he warned.
What a moment! Relive the #LVM3M6 liftoff highlights here:— ISRO (@isro) December 24, 2025
For More information Visit:https://t.co/PBYwLU4Ogy
#LVM3M6 #BlueBirdBlock2 #ISRO #NSIL pic.twitter.com/hc4SoI5DI5
This, he added, demands capabilities such as “launch on demand, satellite replacements and related ground-based infrastructure, and a continuous R&D in the field.” In that context, he cautioned, “It will be a futile exercise to look space sector alone in isolation.”
Given India’s rising capacity demands, Pal believes incremental increases are insufficient. “In view of our capacity demand related to the space sector alone, the present budget needs to be increased to triple fold,” he said, calling for “iron fist quality control on fabrication and manufacturing by industries and startups,” with quality assurance officials embedded alongside manufacturers and reporting directly to the ISRO Chairman.
Economists call for startup push
Economists also echo the need for targeted budgetary support, particularly for startups. Sharad Kohli, an economist, said India’s global standing in space is already well recognised. He said that India has become a space power and is widely recognised as being among the top four or five countries globally in satellite launches. "We are launching satellites for other countries as well,” he said.
Referring to recent milestones, Kohli added, "We recently launched the heaviest satellite, 6,500 kilograms of payload, which was a record in itself.” He acknowledged occasional failures but dismissed them as part of the learning curve. “Not everything that you hit can be a bullseye… that should just be taken as an aberration,” he said.
|Also read: ISRO Successfully Launches BlueBird Block-2 Satellite Onboard LVM-3 'Bahubali' Rocket; PM Calls It Proud Milestone
Looking ahead, Kohli said India’s ambitions are clearly expanding. “Whether it is solar, Mars, or Venus, I think India is going to go to the next level,” he said, adding that global attention is increasingly on India’s space startup ecosystem.
However, he stressed that budgets must reflect this priority. “I think allocation on space startup should be there specifically. Because there are a lot of startups that need funds as well as hand-holding from the government." These startups, he noted, have the potential to significantly contribute to public–private partnerships in the space sector.
Seema Sharma, economist and professor at IIT, was unequivocal on infrastructure status. “The space sector should be urgently provided the status of critical infrastructure on an urgent basis so that long-term funding can be available to this sector,” she said.
A defining budget moment
With the Union Budget 2026–27 approaching, ISpA argues that India has a narrow but powerful window to reposition the government from a sole provider to a partner and anchor customer. The establishment of a globally competitive, commercially vibrant and significantly secure environment for space activities may be realised by undertaking the aforementioned.
Without aggressive financial and systemic interventions, according to those who are knowledgeable in the field, India will face the risk of failing to fully exploit an area that serves multiple purposes, including being a driving force in economic growth, a basis for national security, a means of achieving technological independence and enhancing global standing. It will be during the next budget review that many will know if India has the wherewithal to live up to its ambitions to open itself to the world through space.