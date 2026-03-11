ETV Bharat / technology

BSNL Rolls Out Kavach Feature Allowing Women To Recharge Their Phones Without Revealing Personal Numbers

Hyderabad: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a new feature called Kavach in India. It allows women subscribers to recharge their BSNL phone numbers at offline stores without revealing it to the retailer. The Kavach feature aims to help Indian women with BSNL telecom services to keep their phone numbers private and reduce the risk of unwanted contact and misuse. It was officially announced on March 8, 2026, to mark the celebration of International Women’s Day.

With the Kavach feature, women with a BSNL subscription can generate a temporary 10-digit number linked to their real phone number. Once the feature is activated, the temporary number is sent to the user through SMS, which can be shared at any BSNL authorised retail store.

It is worth noting that the temporary 10-digit number is not permanent, as it expires after some time, just like a One-Time Password (OTP). So, users will have to generate the temporary number every time they want to recharge their phone number.

BSNL Kavach: How to activate this feature

Female BSNL users can activate the Kavach feature and receive a temporary 10-digit number by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open your phone dialler app.