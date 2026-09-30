BSNL Launches Two Customer-Centric Initiatives, Offers OTT Choice And Free Insurance With Select Plans
BSNL offers flexible OTT choices and free accident and cyber-fraud insurance with select plans, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced two customer-focused initiatives on its Foundation Day, allowing Bharat Fibre broadband users to choose their preferred OTT platforms and offering free accident and cyber-fraud insurance with select prepaid plans. The initiatives aim to provide greater flexibility in entertainment services and financial protection to customers, particularly those in rural areas and underserved communities.
Bharat Fibre Users Can Choose and Change OTT Apps Every Month
Under the first initiative, BSNL Bharat Fibre (FTTH) customers can select their preferred OTT applications from a list of more than 25 platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and several regional entertainment apps.
Customers will be able to choose apps based on their viewing preferences and change their selections every month. This means users will not have to depend on fixed OTT bundles and can switch between entertainment and sports platforms as their needs change. The service is available through BSNL's CinemaPlus portal, where customers can select their preferred applications and access them through their broadband plans.
BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi said the initiative recognises that every household has different entertainment preferences and gives families the freedom to choose the content they want to watch.
Free Accident and Cyber-Fraud Insurance with Select Prepaid Plans
Under the second initiative, BSNL, in partnership with The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), has introduced insurance benefits with two prepaid plans. The eligible plans offer accidental death coverage of Rs 1 lakh and cyber-fraud protection of up to Rs 10,000 without any separate insurance premium.
The accidental death cover applies to incidents involving burns, snake bites, lightning strikes, electrocution and road accidents. Customers must report an accident to OICL within 48 hours.
The cyber-fraud cover applies when the customer's BSNL mobile number is linked to a bank account. It covers financial losses arising from incidents such as phishing, email spoofing and other forms of online theft, up to the limit of Rs 10,000. Such incidents must be reported within seven days.
The insurance becomes active automatically 24 hours after an eligible recharge and remains valid for the duration of the plan.
Customers can report incidents through OICL's toll-free number, 1800-11-8485, and submit claims through the dedicated email address, Claims.bsnl@orientalinsurance.co.in.
Ravi concluded by saying that the insurance benefits are intended to provide additional protection to farmers, fishermen, construction workers and other customers who may not have access to separate insurance policies.