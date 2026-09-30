ETV Bharat / technology

BSNL Launches Two Customer-Centric Initiatives, Offers OTT Choice And Free Insurance With Select Plans

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New Delhi: State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced two customer-focused initiatives on its Foundation Day, allowing Bharat Fibre broadband users to choose their preferred OTT platforms and offering free accident and cyber-fraud insurance with select prepaid plans. The initiatives aim to provide greater flexibility in entertainment services and financial protection to customers, particularly those in rural areas and underserved communities.

Bharat Fibre Users Can Choose and Change OTT Apps Every Month

Under the first initiative, BSNL Bharat Fibre (FTTH) customers can select their preferred OTT applications from a list of more than 25 platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and several regional entertainment apps.

Customers will be able to choose apps based on their viewing preferences and change their selections every month. This means users will not have to depend on fixed OTT bundles and can switch between entertainment and sports platforms as their needs change. The service is available through BSNL's CinemaPlus portal, where customers can select their preferred applications and access them through their broadband plans. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi said the initiative recognises that every household has different entertainment preferences and gives families the freedom to choose the content they want to watch.