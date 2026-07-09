BSNL Launches Satellite Phone in India At Rs 1.34 Lakh
BSNL has launched a satellite phone, which is aimed at defence, maritime and disaster-response users in areas without mobile network coverage.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a satellite phone, priced more than Rs 1 lakh. It comes as part of the state-run telecommunication company's plan to extend satellite communication services to defence, maritime and disaster-response users.
As per an X post shared by the state-run telecom entity, on Thursday, it has confirmed the handset is priced at Rs 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes. The device is built for challenging environments, offering voice calls and SMS in remote areas beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.
BSNL described it as suited for defence, maritime, disaster response, mining, remote operations and adventure travel. The post mentions that for more details, interested people can either visit their nearest BSNL office or call +91 9465101323.
When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026
Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.
Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn
How does the handset work?
Unlike standard mobiles that rely on nearby phone masts, a satellite phone connects directly to satellites. This means you can still make calls in places with no mobile signal. It will be especially useful in emergencies or in remote areas where normal telecom networks are not available.
The company says the handset has been developed with global satellite providers such as Inmarsat, enabling satellite-based communication across these remote regions.
BSNL has offered voice call and SMS services through its Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) to the public and private enterprises since January 2018, according to an official statement issued in February.
The statement referenced instructions issued by the Department of Telecommunications on June 12, 2017, which required BSNL to complete the same customer verification process used for regular mobile connections.
BSNL is also required to record details such as the place, duration and purpose of use for each satellite handset. The service is encrypted, making it inherently secure.
Plan Details
For government and commercial entities, BSNL's satellite phone postpaid plans are available at fixed monthly charges of Rs 3,500, Rs 5,835 and Rs 11,670, offering 16, 30 and 60 minutes of free talk time or SMS respectively.
Prepaid plans for government entities are priced at Rs 3,500 per month with 20 minutes of free talk time, or Rs 38,500 annually with 240 minutes free. Commercial entities can opt for Rs 5,835 per month with 30 minutes free, or Rs 64,185 annually with 360 minutes free.
Beyond the free minutes, government entities are charged Rs 18 per minute or SMS, while commercial entities pay Rs 25 per minute or SMS. Additional prepaid top-ups are available in denominations of Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.
(With agency inputs)