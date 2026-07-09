ETV Bharat / technology

BSNL Launches Satellite Phone in India At Rs 1.34 Lakh

Hyderabad: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a satellite phone, priced more than Rs 1 lakh. It comes as part of the state-run telecommunication company's plan to extend satellite communication services to defence, maritime and disaster-response users.

As per an X post shared by the state-run telecom entity, on Thursday, it has confirmed the handset is priced at Rs 1,34,166, inclusive of all taxes. The device is built for challenging environments, offering voice calls and SMS in remote areas beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

BSNL described it as suited for defence, maritime, disaster response, mining, remote operations and adventure travel. The post mentions that for more details, interested people can either visit their nearest BSNL office or call +91 9465101323.

How does the handset work?

Unlike standard mobiles that rely on nearby phone masts, a satellite phone connects directly to satellites. This means you can still make calls in places with no mobile signal. It will be especially useful in emergencies or in remote areas where normal telecom networks are not available.

The company says the handset has been developed with global satellite providers such as Inmarsat, enabling satellite-based communication across these remote regions.