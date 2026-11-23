ETV Bharat / technology

Bringing Spacecraft Home: The Technology Making India's Reusable Spacecraft Recovery More Precise

Bengaluru: As India expands its human spaceflight programme, commercial space stations and in-orbit research, the ability to bring experiments, materials, and products safely back to Earth will become increasingly important. Reusable spacecraft and reliable recovery systems could support this emerging space economy by enabling the return of research samples and products manufactured in microgravity, while opening up opportunities in orbital logistics and commercial space activities.

But bringing a spacecraft back safely is as challenging as sending it into space. One key challenge is ensuring the spacecraft and its payload reach the intended landing site rather than drift off course during descent.

Chennai-based Inbound Aerospace, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, is developing an indigenous solution through its Precision Aerial Delivery System (PADS). Unlike conventional parachutes, which primarily slow a falling payload, PADS combines GPS navigation, inertial measurement units (IMUs), onboard sensors, and autonomous guidance to steer it towards a designated landing site. Indigenous development offers greater control over customisation, maintenance, supply chains, and costs, while reducing dependence on expensive imports. However, the system's performance in GPS-denied or degraded environments remains to be validated as testing progresses.

Drop test of Inbound Aerospace’s Precision Aerial Delivery System (Image Credits: Inbound Aerospace)

In its first aerial drop trial from an altitude of around 1 km, the system demonstrated controlled steering and landed a roughly 30-kg payload within 200 metres of the target. The team aims to improve landing accuracy to within 100 metres. The initial trial validated canopy deployment and guided descent, while subsequent tests at progressively higher altitudes, ranging from 3 km to 30 km, will help assess performance under more demanding conditions.

How does the Autonomous Guidance System navigate changing winds and ensure precision landing?

PADS uses a rectangular ram-air parachute that generates lift and allows controlled steering, unlike conventional round parachutes, which primarily slow the descent. An onboard guidance computer integrates data from GPS, IMUs, and other sensors to continuously calculate the payload's position, altitude, and distance from the target.

Motors operate the control lines to steer the parachute left or right, making continuous course and altitude corrections to compensate for wind drift and guide the payload towards the designated landing zone. The system also calculates energy-efficient turns to maintain the optimal flight path and prevent overshooting the target.

TL;DR: The Problem: As India expands its space economy, safely returning in-orbit experiments and microgravity-manufactured goods to Earth is critical—but preventing payloads from drifting off course during descent is a major technical hurdle. The Solution: IIT Madras-incubated startup Inbound Aerospace is developing PADS (Precision Aerial Delivery System), an indigenous recovery subsystem that uses a steerable ram-air parachute, GPS, IMUs, and autonomous onboard guidance to actively steer falling payloads to a designated landing site. Current Progress: In an initial 1-km drop test, PADS landed a ~30-kg payload within 200 metres of its target (with a goal of tightening accuracy to under 100 metres). High-altitude tests at 3 km, 8 km, and 30 km are next, though performance in GPS-denied environments still needs validation. Broader Applications: Beyond orbital recovery, the system could improve precision airdrops for defence logistics in mountainous borders, drone safety, and disaster relief. Road to 2028: PADS handles only the final descent; full orbital recovery requires surviving extreme re-entry heat and aerodynamic forces. Inbound Aerospace is developing end-to-end thermal protection, avionics, and recovery systems in-house ahead of its maiden orbital demonstration mission targeted for the second half of 2028.

Developed as part of Inbound Aerospace's reusable spacecraft programme, which targets a maiden orbital mission in 2028, the technology could also find applications in defence logistics, drone safety, and disaster relief. “Wider commercial deployment will depend on successful qualification and operational validation,” said Vishal Reddy, Co-Founder of Inbound Aerospace.

In remote border regions, particularly mountainous areas where road access can be difficult, airdrops are essential for delivering food, ammunition, medicines, and other supplies. Co-Founder and retired Captain Abhijit Bhutey said that conventional parachute systems offer limited control over landing locations, increasing the risk of payloads drifting away from their intended targets or being damaged. PADS uses onboard navigation and a steerable canopy to guide payloads closer to designated landing zones. This could improve delivery accuracy, reduce losses, and make aerial supply operations more reliable. The technology could also support humanitarian aid and disaster relief in inaccessible areas.

Technical challenges and commercial viability