Scientists Discover New Dinosaur Species In Brazil: Why Does It Matters
Brazilian researchers describe a new 20m sauropod from Maranhão, revealing links between South America, Africa, and Europe 120 million years ago.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Brazilian scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species, named Dasosaurus tocantinensis, in the north-eastern state of Brazil, Maranhão, which lived approximately 120 million years ago. It belongs to the subgroup of sauropods, called titanosauriformes — a lineage that includes some of the largest land vertebrates ever to have existed on Earth. The study was led by Elver Mayer from the Federal University of the São Francisco Valley, and the findings, which were co-authored by scientists from various Brazilian universities, were published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. The discovery provides significant insights into how large herbivorous dinosaurs spread across continents during the Early Cretaceous period.
Who all were involved in the study
The discovery of Dasosaurus tocantinensis also includes the participation of palaeontologist Leonardo Kerber, from the Centre for Support of Paleontological Research (Cappa) at UFSM, who was part of the excavations and the team responsible for analysing the material.
Why the name Dasosaurus tocantinensis
The Dasosaurus tocantinensis species name is a union of two words, Dasosaurus and tocantinensis, which carry specific meanings.
Dasosaurus derives from the Greek words dasos, meaning forest or wood and sauros, meaning reptile (Dasosaurus means forest reptile). The name was selected in reference to the region known as the Legal Amazon, surrounding a large part of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Moreover, the name also relates to the Brazilian state of Maranhão as well. This is because the Portuguese term Maranhão, referring to emaranhado, meaning entangled, which is linked to the idea of dense and intertwined vegetation.
So, the word Dasosauras connects both the forest landscape of the region and the geographical identity of the discovery site.
Meanwhile, another word of the species, tocantinensis, refers to the Tocantins River — one of the great rivers of South America — the region where the fossils were found.
What do the fossil finds say about the species
The fossils were uncovered in 2021 during paleontological monitoring tied to infrastructure works, which were preserved within sediments of the lower Itapecuru Formation. The recovered remains include vertebrae, ribs, limb bones, and pelvic elements, which represent a single individual.
The femur bone of the species alone measures approximately 1.5 metres, placing the animal's total estimated length at around 20 metres. This makes Dasosaurus tocantinensis stand between medium and large sauropods.
Why this discovery matters
The scientists did a phylogenetic analysis — a scientific method used to reconstruct the evolutionary relationships among organisms or genes — of the Dasosaurus tocantinensis. It identified the newfound species as the closest known relative of Garumbatitan morellensis, a species described in Spain.
Both species share the following physical features:
- Three elongated crests on its tail bones (for muscle attachment)
- A prominent bump on its thigh bone (femur)
- Its bone structure was sort of in between early and more advanced titanosaurs
Biogeographical modelling suggests the lineage originated in Europe before dispersing to South America between roughly 140 and 120 million years ago, potentially via North Africa — reinforcing evidence that land corridors between Laurasia and Gondwana persisted before the Atlantic fully opened.
Along with this, historical analysis of the bone tissue of the fossil material reveals growth patterns combining traits of both primitive and more advanced titanosaurs, suggesting key skeletal adaptations within the group were already taking shape during the Early Cretaceous.
The specimen is held at the Centre for Research in Natural History and Archaeology of Maranhão in São Luís, where it remains available for further scientific study.