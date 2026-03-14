ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Discover New Dinosaur Species In Brazil: Why Does It Matters

This is an artistic reconstruction of Dasosauras tocantinensis by Jorge Blanco ( Image Credit: UFSM )

Hyderabad: Brazilian scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species, named Dasosaurus tocantinensis, in the north-eastern state of Brazil, Maranhão, which lived approximately 120 million years ago. It belongs to the subgroup of sauropods, called titanosauriformes — a lineage that includes some of the largest land vertebrates ever to have existed on Earth. The study was led by Elver Mayer from the Federal University of the São Francisco Valley, and the findings, which were co-authored by scientists from various Brazilian universities, were published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. The discovery provides significant insights into how large herbivorous dinosaurs spread across continents during the Early Cretaceous period.

Who all were involved in the study

The discovery of Dasosaurus tocantinensis also includes the participation of palaeontologist Leonardo Kerber, from the Centre for Support of Paleontological Research (Cappa) at UFSM, who was part of the excavations and the team responsible for analysing the material.

UFSM palaeontologist Leonardo Kerber lies down next to Dasosaurus tocantinensis' fossils. (Image Credit: UFSM)

Why the name Dasosaurus tocantinensis

The Dasosaurus tocantinensis species name is a union of two words, Dasosaurus and tocantinensis, which carry specific meanings.

Dasosaurus derives from the Greek words dasos, meaning forest or wood and sauros, meaning reptile (Dasosaurus means forest reptile). The name was selected in reference to the region known as the Legal Amazon, surrounding a large part of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Moreover, the name also relates to the Brazilian state of Maranhão as well. This is because the Portuguese term Maranhão, referring to emaranhado, meaning entangled, which is linked to the idea of dense and intertwined vegetation.

So, the word Dasosauras connects both the forest landscape of the region and the geographical identity of the discovery site.

Meanwhile, another word of the species, tocantinensis, refers to the Tocantins River — one of the great rivers of South America — the region where the fossils were found.