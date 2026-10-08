AI Model Can Reconstruct What You See From A Brain Scan, Raising Privacy Concerns
Scientists have built an AI model that recreates images a person is looking at from brain scans. Experts praise it, but warn of privacy risks.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: A team of scientists have built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, named Brain-IT, which can reconstruct what a person is looking at by studying their brain scan, and then recreate the image with striking accuracy. The AI model can also work the other way by predicting brain activity from a picture.
The team was led by Michal Irani at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Her team consisted of Roman Beliy, Amit Zalcher, Jonathan Kogman, and Navve Wasserman from Weizmann's Computer Science and Applied Mathematics Department. According to MIT Technology Review's report, Irani hopes that her AI model will teach more about how the brain works. It could also help people who are "locked in", fully paralysed but aware, to communicate. In future, it might even let scientists recreate the content of dreams.
The report mentions Judy Illes, a neuroethicist and professor of neurology at the University of British Columbia in Canada, who was not part of the work, called the model "magnificent". She said the use of this approach will help people with brain conditions and is "tremendously exciting".
Meanwhile, others are more cautious. They warn that a similar method could be used to reveal a person's private thoughts and mental images, perhaps without their consent.
Tommy Sprague, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, found the results impressive. But he said a way to secretly extract what someone is thinking could make "150 years of sci-fi" come true, which he finds worrying.
How does Brain-IT work?
For years, scientists have used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to try to reconstruct what people see. Early results were blurry and hard to read. Better scanners and smarter software have improved matters since.
fMRI uses a large magnet to follow the flow of oxygen-rich blood in the brain.
Brain areas that are active during scans "light up". In ordinary scanners, each highlighted spot covers about three cubic millimetres, which may hold tens of thousands of neurons. Irani's team used newer, sharper scanners, where each spot covers about one cubic millimetre.
The team began with public brain-scan data. They trained an AI "brain decoder" on scans from eight people, each of whom had viewed around 9,000 images. The decoder has two parts. One predicts the structure of a picture, such as where the colour sits. The other one predicts its content, such as a bunch of bananas on a plate. A diffusion model, a type of AI that makes images by slowly cleaning up noisy pixels, then uses both to build the final picture.
Irani said earlier tools could draw a banana, but not with the same layout or position as the one the person saw.
Solving the data problem
The team required far more data than existed. So, they trained a second model, an encoder, which predicts brain activity from an image. They then used the encoder and decoder together to improve each other.
For instance, if the team started scanning the brain with a new picture of a leopard. The encoder predicts what the brain scan would look like. The decoder then tries to rebuild the picture. At first, it looks a little like a leopard, but repeated training brings improvement. About 70 per cent of the training data came from images never paired with a scan.
By combining several studies, the team also found brain regions that seem to do the same job in everyone. For example, one responded to food images, and another to sport.
Faster and affordable
The resulting "universal brain encoder" needs little setup for a new person. MIT's report says other AI models usually need about 40 hours of scans first. However, Irani's model requires just one hour. Sprague said this matters because scanning costs roughly $600 to $1,000 an hour.
Still requires work
Brain-IT is not perfect. MIT's report says the model turned a cake into a pile of three sandwiches, and a dog in a bathtub into a similar coloured goat in a bathtub. However, a comparison test showed that the model clearly beat earlier models. Irani said beyond images, she now plans to move on to video and audio, and to what people imagine or dream.
Privacy concerns
AI models like Brain-IT raise questions about mental privacy. Sprague said that ten years ago he would have laughed at the idea.
The report mentions that Irani and others are working on similar methods using EEG, which measures electrical brain activity through a cap of electrodes or even headphones.
Sprague thinks Irani's approach would probably work well on images a person is imagining. He believes ethics must be taken more seriously.
Marcello Ienca, of the Technical University of Munich, called the move to EEG a "game changer". Once a device is set up for a user, companies might pull out more information, possibly without consent. Ienca says he can picture courts accepting reconstructed mental images as legal evidence. He believes the research is well-meant, but could be misused for commercial purposes.
The report highlights that Irani acknowledged the potential for misuse with the use of EEG. But for now, she's not concerned and "is trying to think only of good things."