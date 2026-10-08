ETV Bharat / technology

AI Model Can Reconstruct What You See From A Brain Scan, Raising Privacy Concerns

Hyderabad: A team of scientists have built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, named Brain-IT , which can reconstruct what a person is looking at by studying their brain scan, and then recreate the image with striking accuracy. The AI model can also work the other way by predicting brain activity from a picture.

The team was led by Michal Irani at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Her team consisted of Roman Beliy, Amit Zalcher , Jonathan Kogman, and Navve Wasserman from Weizmann's Computer Science and Applied Mathematics Department. According to MIT Technology Review's report , Irani hopes that her AI model will teach more about how the brain works. It could also help people who are "locked in", fully paralysed but aware, to communicate. In future, it might even let scientists recreate the content of dreams.

(From left to right) Navve Wasserman, Jonathan Kogman, Prof. Michal Irani, Roman Beliy and Amit Zalcher (Image Credit: Image Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science)

The report mentions Judy Illes, a neuroethicist and professor of neurology at the University of British Columbia in Canada, who was not part of the work, called the model "magnificent". She said the use of this approach will help people with brain conditions and is "tremendously exciting".

Meanwhile, others are more cautious. They warn that a similar method could be used to reveal a person's private thoughts and mental images, perhaps without their consent.

Brain-IT Overview (Image Credit: amitzalcher.github.io)

Tommy Sprague, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, found the results impressive. But he said a way to secretly extract what someone is thinking could make "150 years of sci-fi" come true, which he finds worrying.

How does Brain-IT work?

For years, scientists have used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to try to reconstruct what people see. Early results were blurry and hard to read. Better scanners and smarter software have improved matters since.

fMRI uses a large magnet to follow the flow of oxygen-rich blood in the brain.

Brain areas that are active during scans "light up". In ordinary scanners, each highlighted spot covers about three cubic millimetres, which may hold tens of thousands of neurons. Irani's team used newer, sharper scanners, where each spot covers about one cubic millimetre.

Brain-IT Decoder (Image Credit: amitzalcher.github.io)

The team began with public brain-scan data. They trained an AI "brain decoder" on scans from eight people, each of whom had viewed around 9,000 images. The decoder has two parts. One predicts the structure of a picture, such as where the colour sits. The other one predicts its content, such as a bunch of bananas on a plate. A diffusion model, a type of AI that makes images by slowly cleaning up noisy pixels, then uses both to build the final picture.

Irani said earlier tools could draw a banana, but not with the same layout or position as the one the person saw.

Solving the data problem

The team required far more data than existed. So, they trained a second model, an encoder, which predicts brain activity from an image. They then used the encoder and decoder together to improve each other.