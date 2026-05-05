ETV Bharat / technology

Boost To ‘Make in India’: Two New Semiconductor Facilities Get Cabinet Nod

Representational Image ( Image Credit: IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two new semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), marking another step in India’s push to strengthen its domestic chip manufacturing ecosystem. The projects, which will be set up in Gujarat with a combined investment of around Rs 3,936 crore, are expected to generate employment for approximately 2,230 skilled professionals. The approvals include the country’s first commercial Mini/Micro-LED display facility based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, along with a semiconductor packaging unit. One of the key projects will be developed by Crystal Matrix Limited in Dholera, Gujarat. The facility will focus on compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), with a special emphasis on manufacturing Mini/Micro-LED display modules. It will also offer GaN foundry services, including epitaxy on six-inch wafers. The plant is expected to produce 72,000 square metres of display panels annually, along with 24,000 sets of RGB wafers. These products are likely to find applications across a wide range of devices, including televisions, commercial displays, smartphones, automotive displays, and emerging technologies such as extended reality (XR) devices and smartwatches.