'Book A Ride Home/ Reorder My Last Meal': Gemini AI Brings Multi-Step Automation To Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Gemini's multi-step automation feature was earlier limited to only Pixel 10 devices ( Google )

Hyderabad: Samsung's announcement of the new Galaxy S26 series was accompanied by Google's announcement of new Gemini AI features to perform multi-step tasks, compatible with the new lineup. The new capability allows users to delegate tasks like ordering a ride, organising dinner orders, and building a grocery cart to Gemini. They can call upon Gemini, either by long-pressing the side button or opening the app, and simply tell it what they need. Gemini completes the task while being in the background, allowing users to continue using their smartphone as usual. They can monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications and jump in or stop the task midway. "From 'Book a ride home' to 'Reorder my last meal', Gemini can now help handle it for you," said Mindy Brooks, VP of Product Management and User Experiences, Android Platform. The new feature in the Gemini app is currently in beta on select devices like the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.