'Book A Ride Home/ Reorder My Last Meal': Gemini AI Brings Multi-Step Automation To Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 series receives multi-step task automation feature in Google Gemini, enhancing the phone's AI capabilities.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung's announcement of the new Galaxy S26 series was accompanied by Google's announcement of new Gemini AI features to perform multi-step tasks, compatible with the new lineup. The new capability allows users to delegate tasks like ordering a ride, organising dinner orders, and building a grocery cart to Gemini.
They can call upon Gemini, either by long-pressing the side button or opening the app, and simply tell it what they need. Gemini completes the task while being in the background, allowing users to continue using their smartphone as usual. They can monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications and jump in or stop the task midway.
"From 'Book a ride home' to 'Reorder my last meal', Gemini can now help handle it for you," said Mindy Brooks, VP of Product Management and User Experiences, Android Platform.
Your " usual" is now just a tap away. ☕️🍕starting as a beta feature, gemini can assist you with tasks across select rideshare and food apps. just ask gemini to handle your grocery cart, food delivery, or ride home. gemini does the work, but you’re in control 🪄 pic.twitter.com/fjfsDXDx7m— Android (@Android) February 25, 2026
The new feature in the Gemini app is currently in beta on select devices like the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.
The testing is starting with users in the US and Korea. Initially, it will be available for select apps in the food, grocery, and rideshare categories.
Google says that the new feature is built to prioritise user safety and privacy. It is said to allow full control, with autmations beginning with a command and stopping as soon as the task is finished. The tech giant assures that Gemini can only access limited apps and not the rest of the device, as it automates the task by running the app in a secure, virtual window on the smartphone.
In addition to this, Google also announced to improve Circle to Search with multi-object image recognition, allowing users to look up the entire outfit or the entire gallery wall, instead of just a single piece of clothing or a single piece of art. It is also expanding the virtual try-on feature, allowing users to head straight to the feature from Circle to Search results.
Additionally, the tech giant said that it is bringing proactive protection to calls with Google's Scam Detection, powered by an on-device Gemini model, to the Samsung Phone app on the Galaxy S26 devices. If a potential scam is detected during a call, users will receive an instant audio and haptic alert. Notably, the feature is automatically turned off for users' saved contacts.
The new Galaxy S26 series includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The standard variant and Plus models feature a 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset and a 50MP triple rear camera setup, whereas the Ultra model comes equipped with a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform for Galaxy and sports an upgraded 200MP quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999, the Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.