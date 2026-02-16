BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has launched the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant in India. It is the latest range-topping petrol variant of the X3 range. The new vehicle is positioned as the most powerful and quickest X3 in the lineup, currently available in the country. The new petrol vehicle is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant. With the introduction of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, the German automaker now offers a wider spread of powertrains in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. In India, the latest vehicle will join the likes of the xDrive 20 petrol and xDrive 20d diesel versions.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Price, booking details
The BMW X3 30 xDrive Sport Pro is priced at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the luxury SUV across BMW dealerships nationwide. The new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is available in Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic paint options. Upholstery choices include Veganza Perforated Espresso Brown and Veganza Perforated Calm Beige.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Exterior
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro includes a fully black BMW kidney front grille with Iconic Glow illumination, adaptive LED headlights — with sporty black tint, high beam assistant and cornering lights —, M Aerodynamic package, M Sport brakes with red callipers and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also features flush door handles and a high-gloss black rear diffuser. At the rear, the SUV has a double L-shape split rear lights that are darkened.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Interior and features
The new SUV comes with subtle interior changes. It features M-seat belts and revised soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads. In terms of convenience features, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro includes BMW’s curved display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch touchscreen that runs Operating System 9 with QuickSelect, a flat-bottom M steering wheel, heads-up display, and a panoramic glass roof, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and more.
For safety, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes with Driving Assistant Plus, featuring active cruise control with Stop&Go, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. BMW’s Parking Assistant Plus features surround view, reversing assistant and drive recorder functions.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Specifications
The BMW X3 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which generates a power output of 254.47 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
The SUV goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It also includes a 48V mild hybrid system.
The vehicle includes Sport, Boost, and Sport Plus drive modes. It features an adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers as standard.