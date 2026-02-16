ETV Bharat / technology

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: BMW has launched the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant in India. It is the latest range-topping petrol variant of the X3 range. The new vehicle is positioned as the most powerful and quickest X3 in the lineup, currently available in the country. The new petrol vehicle is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant. With the introduction of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, the German automaker now offers a wider spread of powertrains in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. In India, the latest vehicle will join the likes of the xDrive 20 petrol and xDrive 20d diesel versions.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Price, booking details

The BMW X3 30 xDrive Sport Pro is priced at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the luxury SUV across BMW dealerships nationwide. The new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is available in Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic paint options. Upholstery choices include Veganza Perforated Espresso Brown and Veganza Perforated Calm Beige.

BMW X3 xDrive M Sport Pro has a completely blacked out iconic kidney grille with Glow illumination. (Image Credit: BMW)

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: Exterior

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro includes a fully black BMW kidney front grille with Iconic Glow illumination, adaptive LED headlights — with sporty black tint, high beam assistant and cornering lights —, M Aerodynamic package, M Sport brakes with red callipers and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also features flush door handles and a high-gloss black rear diffuser. At the rear, the SUV has a double L-shape split rear lights that are darkened.