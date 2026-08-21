ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Introduces X1 Long Wheelbase, Eyes More 1st Time Luxury Segment Buyers

New Delhi: German auto major BMW is targeting to attract more first-time buyers in the luxury segment in India by offering a long-wheelbase version of one of its most popular models, the X1 SUV, according to a senior company official.

The company, which announced 25 new launches in India in 2026, with 13 already introduced, on Friday launched the X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) at an introductory price of Rs 49.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

“We have had a fantastic first half (of 2026), delivered over 9,000 cars, grew by 17 per cent, and our EV is growing by 78 per cent,” BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, told reporters at the launch.

The long wheelbase grew 24 per cent and SUVs by 35 per cent, he said, adding, "one of the biggest factors of our growth is the long wheelbase models contributing to over 50 per cent of our sales".

Long wheelbase models offer more legroom than the comparable standard version.

“We have embedded and invested in this strategy (long wheelbase) across a lineup, from iX1 to 3 series, from 5 series to 7 series. BMW offers the widest long wheelbase portfolio in the Indian luxury car market,” Brar noted.