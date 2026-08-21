BMW Introduces X1 Long Wheelbase, Eyes More 1st Time Luxury Segment Buyers
BMW has launched the extended long-wheelbase variant of its best-selling compact SUV, X1, in India. It will be locally produced at the company's Chennai plant.
By PTI
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: German auto major BMW is targeting to attract more first-time buyers in the luxury segment in India by offering a long-wheelbase version of one of its most popular models, the X1 SUV, according to a senior company official.
The company, which announced 25 new launches in India in 2026, with 13 already introduced, on Friday launched the X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) at an introductory price of Rs 49.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
“We have had a fantastic first half (of 2026), delivered over 9,000 cars, grew by 17 per cent, and our EV is growing by 78 per cent,” BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, told reporters at the launch.
The long wheelbase grew 24 per cent and SUVs by 35 per cent, he said, adding, "one of the biggest factors of our growth is the long wheelbase models contributing to over 50 per cent of our sales".
Long wheelbase models offer more legroom than the comparable standard version.
“We have embedded and invested in this strategy (long wheelbase) across a lineup, from iX1 to 3 series, from 5 series to 7 series. BMW offers the widest long wheelbase portfolio in the Indian luxury car market,” Brar noted.
On the significance of introducing the X1 LWB, he said, “More than 50 per cent of X1 customers enter the luxury segment for the first time and that makes the X1 particularly important to us because for many of our customers the X1 is where the relationship with BMW begins.” He said when BMW introduced the electric X1 with space and comfort of a long wheelbase, it “worked wonders”.
“Further, extending this philosophy to the ICE (internal combustion engine) powertrain on one of the most successful models and number one luxury SUV in India is the next natural step,” Brar said.
We took legroom seriously enough for everyone to stop negotiating for the front seat. This foresight has fuelled even higher desirability for our luxury offerings.
The new BMW X1 LWB is locally produced at the BMW Group plant in Chennai, the company said.
BMW also unveiled the i5 long-wheelbase sedan, which will be locally produced in India, making it the second electric BMW model to roll out of the BMW Group plant in Chennai. It will hit the market in the coming weeks.