ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Vision CE Electric Scooter Gets Design Patent In India

Hyderabad: BMW Motorrad has patented its Vision CE electric scooter in India. The German automaker first showcased the model to the world at EICMA in 2025. It has now filed a design patent in the country. A patent does not mean that a company may launch a product soon. However, the BMW Vision CE would be an interesting offer in India if it ever goes on sale.

The BMW Vision CE, as a vehicle, seems to solve the problems of city commuting. It takes a bold approach, with a design that aims to do away with protective riding gear altogether.

The bold concept features self-balancing technology, which keeps the electric scooter upright even when it is at a complete standstill. This eliminates the need for a rider to put one foot down or release the side stand. However, it comes with a side stand.

The Vision CE has a protective cage that wraps the rider in a padded, tubular frame. BMW says future riders will not require a helmet, gloves or jacket, as the front and overhead frame guards them from the front and the sides. These are bold claims indeed.

The Vision CE electric scooter sports only a single seat, which is capable of carrying a single occupant at a time. Looking at the images, a rider simply cannot accommodate a co-rider with them for their urban commute. The comfort and practicality of the seat are yet to be known.

BMW Vision CE's protective cage (Image Credit: BMW Motorrad)

Features, engine, and mechanical details

The concept electric scooter features dual disc brakes at the front and rear. It has a belt-drive system, which is powered by a mid-mounted electric motor. The battery capacity, power output, charging time, and range are yet to be confirmed.

It is expected to be a convenience-oriented electric scooter, ideal for shorter commutes at low to moderate speed limits.

Will it come to India?

The BMW Vision CE is a striking and bold concept, but only time will tell whether the German automaker will put it on sale in India. Parts of the design and the tech make good sense for a buyer, especially the safety side.

However, BMW has given no timeline for it. The Vision CE is therefore still some way from reaching Indian roads.