BMW R 12 G/S Off-Roader Launched In India At Rs 25.40 Lakh: Features, Specifications
BMW has launched the retro-styled R 12 G/S in India, with an air-and-oil-cooled boxer engine and modern rider aids.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has launched the R 12 G/S in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The company calls it a heritage enduro off-roader. It uses the popular 1,170cc boxer-twin engine in the old-style, air-and-oil-cooled form. Deliveries have already started.
It is worth noting that the R 12 G/S sits between the R 1300 GS and the R 1300 GS Adventure in India.
Return of a famous engine
BMW's boxer-twin engine is something of a legend, mostly thanks to the R 1200 GS and the GS Adventure. However, few people remember that it only got liquid cooling in 2013. Before this, it was air-and-oil cooled. Fans who miss the old engine can now buy it again. The off-roader also gets some modern upgrades.
Engine and chassis
The R 12 G/S is powered by a 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, which produces 107.5bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
It has a 45mm upside-down fork with 210mm of travel, and it is fully adjustable. At the rear is the same fully adjustable paralever swingarm, with 200mm of travel.
Wheels, brakes, and size
Like any bike with off-road roots, it runs on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Both use tubeless cross-spoke rims, which are handy for riders. Braking comes from twin 310mm front discs with two-piston callipers, and a 265mm rear disc with a two-piston calliper. Dual-channel, cornering-sensitive ABS is standard.
These focused changes have made the bike larger. The kerb weight is 229kg, the wheelbase is 1,580 mm, and the seat is a towering 875mm high. This makes the R 12 G/S the heaviest, longest and tallest heritage bike yet from the German maker. The road-focused R 12 nine T, however, has a fuel tank half a litre bigger than the G/S's 15.5-litre unit.
Rider aids and packages
The bike is an unmistakable throwback to the legendary R 80 G/S, right down to the G/S name, which BMW has now phased out. Even so, BMW has been generous with rider aids. There are four ride modes: Rain, Road, Enduro and Enduro Pro. Enduro Pro comes with the standard Enduro package.
That package also adds the 18-inch rear wheel, enduro footrests, handlebar risers, a hand lever protector and a large engine guard. The risers lift the handlebar by 20mm. A standard Comfort package adds a two-way quickshifter, cruise control, hill-start assist and heated grips. The bike also gets lean-sensitive traction control and drag torque control, a BMW speciality.
Instruments and colour
All these systems work through the on-board computer. The instrument cluster is analogue, with a small digital display at the bottom. The lighting is all LED, and the bike has an immobiliser and a keyless system. For charging your devices, however, it still has a 12V socket.
The R 12 G/S comes in three colours abroad, but in India the enduro bike gets only one: Light White, in a single Pro version.