ETV Bharat / technology

BMW R 12 G/S Off-Roader Launched In India At Rs 25.40 Lakh: Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: BMW has launched the R 12 G/S in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The company calls it a heritage enduro off-roader. It uses the popular 1,170cc boxer-twin engine in the old-style, air-and-oil-cooled form. Deliveries have already started.

It is worth noting that the R 12 G/S sits between the R 1300 GS and the R 1300 GS Adventure in India.

It has a 45mm upside-down fork with 210mm of travel, and it is fully adjustable. At the rear is the same fully adjustable paralever swingarm, with 200mm of travel.

The R 12 G/S is powered by a 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, which produces 107.5bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

BMW's boxer-twin engine is something of a legend, mostly thanks to the R 1200 GS and the GS Adventure. However, few people remember that it only got liquid cooling in 2013. Before this, it was air-and-oil cooled. Fans who miss the old engine can now buy it again. The off-roader also gets some modern upgrades.

Like any bike with off-road roots, it runs on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Both use tubeless cross-spoke rims, which are handy for riders. Braking comes from twin 310mm front discs with two-piston callipers, and a 265mm rear disc with a two-piston calliper. Dual-channel, cornering-sensitive ABS is standard.

These focused changes have made the bike larger. The kerb weight is 229kg, the wheelbase is 1,580 mm, and the seat is a towering 875mm high. This makes the R 12 G/S the heaviest, longest and tallest heritage bike yet from the German maker. The road-focused R 12 nine T, however, has a fuel tank half a litre bigger than the G/S's 15.5-litre unit.

Rider aids and packages

The bike is an unmistakable throwback to the legendary R 80 G/S, right down to the G/S name, which BMW has now phased out. Even so, BMW has been generous with rider aids. There are four ride modes: Rain, Road, Enduro and Enduro Pro. Enduro Pro comes with the standard Enduro package.

That package also adds the 18-inch rear wheel, enduro footrests, handlebar risers, a hand lever protector and a large engine guard. The risers lift the handlebar by 20mm. A standard Comfort package adds a two-way quickshifter, cruise control, hill-start assist and heated grips. The bike also gets lean-sensitive traction control and drag torque control, a BMW speciality.

Instruments and colour

All these systems work through the on-board computer. The instrument cluster is analogue, with a small digital display at the bottom. The lighting is all LED, and the bike has an immobiliser and a keyless system. For charging your devices, however, it still has a 12V socket.

The R 12 G/S comes in three colours abroad, but in India the enduro bike gets only one: Light White, in a single Pro version.