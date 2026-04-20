ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Opens Pre-Bookings For F 450 GS Adventure Motorcycle, Ahead Of April 23 Launch: Expected Price, Features, Specifications

In India, the F 450 GS will replace the BMW G 310 GS, which was discontinued in January last year. The upcoming adventure motorcycle will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the country. It is worth noting that the BMW F 450 GS is jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company, and will be manufactured in India at TVS’ Hosur factory.

Hyderabad: BMW is all set to launch the F 450 GS in India. The mid-sized adventure motorcycle will be unveiled on April 23, 2026. The German automaker has officially begun pre-bookings for the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, which can be completed by visiting your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership.

BMW F 450 GS: Expected design, features, specifications, and price

The BMW F 450 GS appears to draw its design inspiration from the automaker’s flagship model, the R 1300 GS, sporting the signature GS styling in a more compact form. The F 450 GS is expected to feature a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose types. In terms of suspension, it could feature USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock.

The upcoming adventure bike will be powered by a 420cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which will produce a power output of 48bhp at 8,750rpm and 43Nm at 6,750rpm. It will be mated with a six-speed gearbox, which will include a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The adventure bike will weigh 175 kg.

The BMW F 450 GS will be offered in four variants: Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and GS Trophy. It is worth noting that the GS Trophy trim will be more off-road-focused, featuring tubeless wire-spoke wheels and knobby-pattern tyres. It is expected that the F 450 GS will carry a starting price of around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).