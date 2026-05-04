BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Launched In India At Rs 1.09 Crore: Features, Specifications
BMW M440i xDrive comes in Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Alpine white colours.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has launched the M440i xDrive Convertible in India. It costs Rs 1.09 crore (ex-showroom) and will be available in the country through a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU). The German automaker has positioned the new performance-oriented convertible (or cabriolet) at the top of its luxury segment.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Available as
|BMW M440i xDrive
|Rs 1.09 crore
|Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU)
BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Exterior
BMW mentions that the latest convertible features an elegant, sporty design, enhanced by a panel bow soft-top roof, which combines a retractable hardtop with a classical fabric aesthetic. The convertible roof’s mechanism can be activated while travelling at up to 50 kmph, with the opening or closing process taking 18 seconds.
It features adaptive LED headlights, the BMW kidney grille, and M Lights Shadowline — a sporty black tint at the fascia, in the front. A high-gloss black M rear diffuser and new CSL-style taillights, inspired by the M4 CSL, are provided at the rear. The cabriolet rides on 19-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design in a bi-colour finish.
It comes in eight striking colours, which include Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Alpine white.
BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Interior and features
The M440i xDrive Convertible sports a sleek and sophisticated interior. It carries a large 14.9-inch BMW Curved display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, BMW Heads-up display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, Luxury Instrument Panel with Sensatec — for a sophisticated interior appearance —, electrically adjustable Sensatec perforated Sports seats with memory and lumbar support, M leather steering wheel — a three-spoke, flat-bottom design, and more.
The M440i xDrive runs Operating System 8.5, which supports the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system — a self-learning intelligence that adapts a driver’s driving habits and provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps.
It also features wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades that keep the convertible up to date.
In terms of safety, the M440i xDrive include 6 airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control (TC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, and more.
BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Specifications
The new convertible is powered by the B58 inline 3-litre 6-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 368.88 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is mated with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission for smooth gearshifts.