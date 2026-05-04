ETV Bharat / technology

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Launched In India At Rs 1.09 Crore: Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: BMW has launched the M440i xDrive Convertible in India. It costs Rs 1.09 crore (ex-showroom) and will be available in the country through a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU). The German automaker has positioned the new performance-oriented convertible (or cabriolet) at the top of its luxury segment.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Available as BMW M440i xDrive Rs 1.09 crore Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU)

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Exterior

BMW mentions that the latest convertible features an elegant, sporty design, enhanced by a panel bow soft-top roof, which combines a retractable hardtop with a classical fabric aesthetic. The convertible roof’s mechanism can be activated while travelling at up to 50 kmph, with the opening or closing process taking 18 seconds.

It features adaptive LED headlights, the BMW kidney grille, and M Lights Shadowline — a sporty black tint at the fascia, in the front. A high-gloss black M rear diffuser and new CSL-style taillights, inspired by the M4 CSL, are provided at the rear. The cabriolet rides on 19-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design in a bi-colour finish.