ETV Bharat / technology

BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

BMW M 1000 RR launched in India. ( Image Credit: BMW Motorrad )

Hyderabad: BMW Motorrad has launched the new M 1000 RR in India, priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium bike maker calls it its most track-focused production superbike. A racing version of the motorcycle competes in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

The company has focused on three main areas: airflow, engine power, and electronic controls. Most updates aim to help riders extract performance from the bike on a race circuit.

Engine and performance The bike is powered by a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 215bhp of power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,100rpm. After the update, the engine produces 6bhp more than the outgoing model. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. BMW Motorrad has revised the cylinder head, port design and combustion chamber. The shape of the titanium valves has also been updated, alongside a modified exhaust system. The front fairings of the motorcycle has been redesigned, carrying the latest M winglets 3.0. (Image Credit: BMW Motorrad) The bike also gets a shorter-throw throttle, with a turn angle of 58 degrees. This means the rider has to twist their wrist less to reach full throttle, making it easier to control acceleration at high speed on a track. Design