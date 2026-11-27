BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
BMW Motorrad has launched the new M 1000 RR in India at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with more power, new winglets and improved rider aids.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW Motorrad has launched the new M 1000 RR in India, priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium bike maker calls it its most track-focused production superbike. A racing version of the motorcycle competes in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).
The company has focused on three main areas: airflow, engine power, and electronic controls. Most updates aim to help riders extract performance from the bike on a race circuit.
Engine and performance
The bike is powered by a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 215bhp of power at 14,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,100rpm. After the update, the engine produces 6bhp more than the outgoing model. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
BMW Motorrad has revised the cylinder head, port design and combustion chamber. The shape of the titanium valves has also been updated, alongside a modified exhaust system.
The bike also gets a shorter-throw throttle, with a turn angle of 58 degrees. This means the rider has to twist their wrist less to reach full throttle, making it easier to control acceleration at high speed on a track.
Design
The front fairing has been redesigned and now carries the latest M winglets 3.0, made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. BMW says that the new winglets generate significantly more downforce. This keeps the front wheel planted during hard acceleration and improves high-speed stability.
The frame has also been updated with a new engine mount on the left side and adjusted flex around the steering head. These updates aim to improve handling during aggressive track riding.
Features
The dynamic traction control system now includes a slide control feature that relies on input from a steering-angle sensor. By splitting traction management into slip control and slide control, the system lets riders manage power slides under acceleration.
The same sensor technology also powers brake slide assist through the BMW Race ABS Pro system. As the name suggests, it helps riders control slides while braking hard into corners.
Warranty
BMW Motorrad offers a three-year standard warranty with unlimited kilometres, and buyers can extend the coverage to the fourth and fifth years. The 24X7 support package also includes roadside assistance.