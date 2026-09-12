BMW Launches Updated 7 Series And i7 in India, Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Crore
BMW has launched the refreshed 7 Series and i7 luxury sedans, featuring new designs, longer electric range, and updated interiors.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has launched its updated 7 Series and i7 premium sedan range in India. The refreshed flagship lineup comes with both petrol and fully electric options, including the powerful i7 M70 xDrive, which BMW calls the most powerful 7 Series ever built.
The 7 Series and the i7 sedan range will be locally assembled at BMW's Chennai plant. It is worth noting that India has become the only country outside Germany where the BMW i7 is manufactured locally. Prices for the new 7 Series start at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).
With this update, BMW is aiming to strengthen its position in India's luxury car market, offering buyers a wider choice between traditional petrol power and advanced electric performance, all wrapped in a more modern and feature-rich package.
Engine and battery options
BMW has introduced three versions with this update: the petrol-powered 740i, the electric i7 eDrive 50, and the high-performance i7 M70 xDrive.
The 740i uses a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 400hp and 540Nm of torque. BMW says it can go from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds, with its top speed limited to 250kmph.
The i7 eDrive50 runs on a 112.5kW battery paired with an electric motor producing 455hp and 660Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.5 seconds and offers a claimed range of up to 728km, which is 125km more than the previous version.
At the top of the range sits the i7 M70 xDrive. This model uses two motors and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain, producing 680hp of power and 1,015Nm of torque in Sport mode. The torque of this car can rise to 1,100Nm when using Launch Control or Sport Boost. BMW claims that the i7 M70 xDrive can hit 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph and a range of up to 686km.
Both electric models — i7 eDrive50 and i7 M70 xDrive — support fast charging at 250kW, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes. Under ideal conditions, just 10 minutes of charge can add up to 235km of range. Using a home 22kW AC charger, a full charge takes about six hours. BMW is also including a Wallbox home charger, along with installation for i7 buyers.
New design features
The updated 7 Series follows BMW's latest design language for its luxury models. It features a large, illuminated kidney grille called Iconic Glow, along with new BMW Individual Crystal Headlights that use Swarovski glass elements. The car also comes with adaptive LED headlights, cornering lights, and a non-dazzling high-beam system called Selective Beam.
Buyers who choose the M Sport package get a sportier look with more aggressive bumpers, larger air intakes, side skirts, a rear diffuser, dark exterior trim, blue-coloured brake callipers, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
The i7 M70 xDrive goes a step further with smoke-black headlamps, black exterior detailing, 21-inch M wheels, a black rear spoiler, and a full-width rear diffuser. Flush-fitting door handles and a redesigned rear light setup help give the car a sleek, modern look.
Interior and features
The cabin has been significantly upgraded with BMW's new Panoramic iDrive system, running on BMW Operating System X. A feature called BMW Panoramic Vision displays information across the lower part of the windscreen, stretching from one side to the other. There is also a 3D heads-up display that places key information directly in the driver's view.
The central display measures 17.9 inches and uses matrix backlight technology for sharper visuals. For the first time in a BMW, the car also offers a 14.6-inch screen for the front passenger, which automatically turns dark if the driver looks towards it, helping avoid distraction.
Passengers in the back seat continue to enjoy the large 31.3-inch, 8K BMW Theatre Screen, paired with a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system that supports Dolby Atmos. The Executive Lounge seating option allows rear passengers to recline up to 43 degrees for extra comfort.
Other notable features include doors that open and close automatically using radar sensors, a large panoramic glass roof called the Sky Lounge, comfortable seats with heating, cooling, massage, and memory functions, softly lit cup holders, and a wireless phone charging tray that holds devices in place with magnets.