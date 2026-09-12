ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Launches Updated 7 Series And i7 in India, Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Crore

Hyderabad: BMW has launched its updated 7 Series and i7 premium sedan range in India. The refreshed flagship lineup comes with both petrol and fully electric options, including the powerful i7 M70 xDrive, which BMW calls the most powerful 7 Series ever built.

The 7 Series and the i7 sedan range will be locally assembled at BMW's Chennai plant. It is worth noting that India has become the only country outside Germany where the BMW i7 is manufactured locally. Prices for the new 7 Series start at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

With this update, BMW is aiming to strengthen its position in India's luxury car market, offering buyers a wider choice between traditional petrol power and advanced electric performance, all wrapped in a more modern and feature-rich package.

Engine and battery options

BMW has introduced three versions with this update: the petrol-powered 740i, the electric i7 eDrive 50, and the high-performance i7 M70 xDrive.

The 740i uses a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 400hp and 540Nm of torque. BMW says it can go from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds, with its top speed limited to 250kmph.

The i7 eDrive50 runs on a 112.5kW battery paired with an electric motor producing 455hp and 660Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.5 seconds and offers a claimed range of up to 728km, which is 125km more than the previous version.