ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Launches M2 CS In India At Rs 1.66 Crore As A Limited-Run Track-Focused Coupe

The M2 CS is based on the second-generation BMW M2, which carries a significant premium of Rs 64 lakh over the standard M2, which is priced at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). This reflects the new model’s enhanced performance credentials and exclusivity.

Hyderabad: BMW has launched the M2 CS in India at Rs 1.66 crore (ex-showroom), before options, positioning it as a track-focused entry-level M car. It comes in limited quantities in the country. The model will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with bookings open online and at authorised dealerships across the country. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

The M2 CS is powered by a revised version of the standard M2's 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, featuring updated internals and stiffer engine mounts for sharper throttle response and improved handling dynamics. The engine produces a power output of 522.75 bhp and 650Nm of torque, which is an increase of 49.31 bhp and 50Nm over the regular model. It is mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes in a rear-wheel drive (RWD) powertrain. BMW claims that the M2 CS can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 302 kmph. The car has also recorded an impressive Nürburgring lap time of 7 minutes 25.5 seconds, underlining its track-ready credentials.

BMW M2 CS: Rear profile (Image Credit: BMW Group)

BMW M2 CS: Design and Exterior

Visual changes over the standard M2 include a revised front grille for improved airflow and a new front splitter for added downforce. The car rides on staggered forged alloy wheels — 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear — finished in gold and shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres as standard. Optional track tyres are available at no additional cost. At the rear, an integrated ducktail spoiler, a larger diffuser, and matte black quad exhaust tips distinguish the CS from its standard sibling. Four colours are on offer: Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Velvet Blue.

BMW M2 CS: Interior

Inside, the M2 CS features carbon-fibre bucket seats with leather upholstery in M colours, carbon-fibre cabin trim, and an Alcantara-wrapped M steering wheel. A 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a parking assistant are also included as standard. The base interior is finished in black Merino leather, giving the cabin a premium yet purposeful feel that complements the car's performance-oriented character.