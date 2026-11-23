BMW iX4 Electric Coupe Could Soon Launch In India After Design Patent Filing
BMW has patented the design of its iX4 electric coupe in India, hinting at a launch after its global sales begin in March 2027.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has filed a design patent for the iX4 in India, which suggests the electric coupe could be launched in the country soon. The German luxury carmaker revealed the iX4 to the world in October 2026. It is the coupe-SUV version of the BMW iX3. It is also the third "Neue Klasse" electric car from the company, after the iX3 and the i3.
Globally, the iX4 will come in three versions: the 40 xDrive, the 50 xDrive, and the M60 xDrive.
Design
The iX4 looks much like the iX3, but it has a sloping roofline and short overhangs to give it a coupe shape.
It has BMW's signature kidney grille, dual-pod headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels with blue brake callipers, clear-lens tail-lamps and a boot lid spoiler. The rear bumper is slightly sharper than the one on the iX3.
The top M60 xDrive gets adaptive LED headlights, lighting around the grille, yellow daytime running lights, larger 21-inch alloy wheels, an M badge, sporty wing mirrors and a bigger boot spoiler.
Interior
The cabin is largely the same as the iX3's. However, the sloping roof may reduce headroom a little for rear passengers. The boot can hold 490 litres.
A 17.9-inch diamond-shaped touchscreen sits in the middle of the dashboard. A "Panoramic Vision" display also runs across the bottom of the windscreen. As in the iX3, the car has a uniquely styled steering wheel and a raised central tunnel.
The 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive come with adjustable ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with memory settings and a seven-speaker sound system. Other features include smartphone connectivity, connected car technology, wireless charging and driver assistance systems.
The M60 xDrive has a sportier cabin. It gets an M steering wheel, M Sport seats and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It also has a darker interior theme that sets it apart from the other versions.
Power and range
The iX4 is built on BMW's 800-volt Neue Klasse platform and uses the same battery options as the iX3.
The entry-level 40 xDrive has an 82.6kWh battery with a WLTP range of up to 638km. The battery powers two electric motors, one on each axle. Together they make 374hp and 520Nm of torque. BMW says this version can go from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds.
The middle 50 xDrive has a 108.7kWh battery and a WLTP range of up to 828km. It uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that produces 469hp and 645Nm of torque. It reaches 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds.
BMW has not yet shared the battery size of the top M60 xDrive. Even so, its WLTP range is believed to be up to 777km. It is the most powerful version, with 612hp. It takes 3.9 seconds to reach 100kmph, and its top speed is electronically limited to 240kmph. Adaptive sports suspension comes as standard on this model, while it will be optional on the other two.
Expected price in India
If BMW brings the iX4 to India, it could cost between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with the Mercedes-Benz electric GLC.
It is worth noting that BMW has not yet confirmed an India launch date. While the patent filing hints at a possible arrival, automakers routinely register designs solely to protect their intellectual property (IP) rather than to signal an imminent launch.