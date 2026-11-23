ETV Bharat / technology

BMW iX4 Electric Coupe Could Soon Launch In India After Design Patent Filing

Globally, the BMW iX4 comes in 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive, and the M60 xDrive variants. ( Image Credit: BMW Group )

Hyderabad: BMW has filed a design patent for the iX4 in India, which suggests the electric coupe could be launched in the country soon. The German luxury carmaker revealed the iX4 to the world in October 2026. It is the coupe-SUV version of the BMW iX3. It is also the third "Neue Klasse" electric car from the company, after the iX3 and the i3.

Globally, the iX4 will come in three versions: the 40 xDrive, the 50 xDrive, and the M60 xDrive.

BMW iX4: Side profile (Image Credit: BMW Group)

Design

The iX4 looks much like the iX3, but it has a sloping roofline and short overhangs to give it a coupe shape.

It has BMW's signature kidney grille, dual-pod headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels with blue brake callipers, clear-lens tail-lamps and a boot lid spoiler. The rear bumper is slightly sharper than the one on the iX3.

The top M60 xDrive gets adaptive LED headlights, lighting around the grille, yellow daytime running lights, larger 21-inch alloy wheels, an M badge, sporty wing mirrors and a bigger boot spoiler.

The sports coupe car has a dark interior theme. (Image Credit: BMW Group)

Interior

The cabin is largely the same as the iX3's. However, the sloping roof may reduce headroom a little for rear passengers. The boot can hold 490 litres.

A 17.9-inch diamond-shaped touchscreen sits in the middle of the dashboard. A "Panoramic Vision" display also runs across the bottom of the windscreen. As in the iX3, the car has a uniquely styled steering wheel and a raised central tunnel.

The 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive come with adjustable ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with memory settings and a seven-speaker sound system. Other features include smartphone connectivity, connected car technology, wireless charging and driver assistance systems.