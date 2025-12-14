BMW 5 Series LWB Now Gets Illuminated Panoramic Sunroof And Driving Assistant Plus Feature In India: Price, Specifications
The BMW 5 Series LWB was introduced in India in July 2024 and competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Lexus ES.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW has updated the features of the 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India. It now includes an illuminated panoramic sunroof and additional driver-assistance features. Despite the addition of new features, the German luxury automaker has kept the price unchanged, selling the sedan at Rs 73.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW 5 Series LWB range sits between the BMW 3 Series and 7 Series in India and competes with other luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Lexus ES.
BMW 5 Series LWB: What’s New?
The BMW 5 Series LWB now features the Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, which uses printed patterns on the glass and built-in LED lighting to create different colour effects. These work in sync with the car’s ambient lighting and driving modes. The built-in LED lightning is also visible during the day. The Panorama Glass Roof Sky allows more natural light into the cabin, making the interior feel more spacious.
The additional driver assistance feature, Driving Assistant Plus, includes safety systems such as lane-change warning, front-collision warning, rear-collision warning, and cross-traffic warning. It also includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which allows the sedan to maintain a set speed and a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. It can detect stationary vehicles and bring the car to a stop if necessary. The Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function is operable using steering-mounted controls.
BMW 5 Series: Specifications
The BMW 5 Series LWB is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which generates a power output of 254.47 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It also includes a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing a power output of 10.84 bhp and 25 Nm of torque.
The BMW 5 Series LWB is available only in the 530Li M Sport LWB variant, which focuses on enhanced rear seat comfort and legroom.
The German automaker previously updated the BMW 5 Series LWB in July 2025. Following customer feedback, BMW replaced the 18-inch alloy wheels with 19-inch ones as standard.
|Specifications
|Details
|Engine
|2.0-litre four-cyclinder turbo-petrol
|Power output
|254.47 bhp
|Torque
|400 Nm
|Electric motor
|48V mild-hybrid system
|Power output
|10.84 bhp
|Torque
|25 Nm