BMW 5 Series LWB Now Gets Illuminated Panoramic Sunroof And Driving Assistant Plus Feature In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: BMW has updated the features of the 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India. It now includes an illuminated panoramic sunroof and additional driver-assistance features. Despite the addition of new features, the German luxury automaker has kept the price unchanged, selling the sedan at Rs 73.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW 5 Series LWB range sits between the BMW 3 Series and 7 Series in India and competes with other luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Lexus ES.

BMW 5 Series LWB: What’s New?

The BMW 5 Series LWB now features the Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, which uses printed patterns on the glass and built-in LED lighting to create different colour effects. These work in sync with the car’s ambient lighting and driving modes. The built-in LED lightning is also visible during the day. The Panorama Glass Roof Sky allows more natural light into the cabin, making the interior feel more spacious.