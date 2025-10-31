ETV Bharat / technology

BMIC 2025 Starts Today, Watch Team Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, Play In The Event: Where To Watch, Prize Pool And More

The top two teams will earn a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. ( Image Credit: Krafton )

Hyderabad: Krafton India is all set to conduct the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 in India. It will be the first-ever international BGMI LAN event to be hosted by the country, marking a historic moment for Indian Esports. The event will run from October 31 to November 2, 2025, and will be held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.

BMIC 2025 will provide a stage for 16 elite teams from India, South Korea, and Japan to compete for a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. In addition to this, the top two teams will earn a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

It is worth noting that Indian Esports fans, for the first time, will witness the best eight Indian teams qualified through the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 take on the strongest squads from South Korea and Japan in a top-tier international competition.

BMIC 2025: Where to watch and Map Details

The BMIC 2025 will be a three-day LAN showdown (Day 1, Day 2, Day 3), starting today, October 31. Day 1 matches will kick off at 1:30 PM IST, featuring matches on the maps Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar.