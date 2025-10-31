ETV Bharat / technology

BMIC 2025 Starts Today, Watch Team Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, Play In The Event: Where To Watch, Prize Pool And More

The Day 1 event will commence from 1:30 PM IST, which is held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.

BMIC 2025 Starts Today, Watch Team Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, Play In The Event: Where To Watch, Prize Pool And More
The top two teams will earn a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. (Image Credit: Krafton)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Krafton India is all set to conduct the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 in India. It will be the first-ever international BGMI LAN event to be hosted by the country, marking a historic moment for Indian Esports. The event will run from October 31 to November 2, 2025, and will be held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.

BMIC 2025 will provide a stage for 16 elite teams from India, South Korea, and Japan to compete for a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. In addition to this, the top two teams will earn a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

It is worth noting that Indian Esports fans, for the first time, will witness the best eight Indian teams qualified through the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 take on the strongest squads from South Korea and Japan in a top-tier international competition.

BMIC 2025: Where to watch and Map Details

The BMIC 2025 will be a three-day LAN showdown (Day 1, Day 2, Day 3), starting today, October 31. Day 1 matches will kick off at 1:30 PM IST, featuring matches on the maps Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar.

Here’s the map order for Day 1:

MatchMap
Match 1Rondo
Match 2Erangel
Match 3Erangel
Match 4Erangel
Match 5Miramar
Match 6Miramar

To reach a wider global audience, the matches will be livestreamed in four languages: English, Hindi, Korean, and Japanese. Interested viewers can watch the matches via Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel.

Here’s the link for the Day 1 matches in English:

Finalist Teams

Here’s the list of teams from India, South Korea, and Japan that will play in the BMIC 2025:

CountryTeams
India Orangutan
K9 Esports
Team Soul
True Rippers
Nebula Esports
Gods Reign
Mysterious4
Madkings

South Korea

Dplus
NongShim RedForce
Jecheon Phalanx
DRX

Japan

Reject
REIGNITE
Making The Road
CAG Osaka

BMIC 2025: Prize Pool Explained

According to Krafton India Esports' website, all teams playing in BMIC 2025 will receive a cash prize from the total prize pool of Rs 1 crore, irrespective of their position. This means that the team that comes first will be rewarded a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, while the team that comes 16th will be awarded Rs 1.25 lakh. Special awards will also be given to players earning the titles of “Tournament MVP”, “Best IGL”, and “Best Clutch”.

Team PositionCash Prize
1Rs 30,00,000
2Rs 15,00,000
3Rs 10,00,000
4Rs 7,50,000
5Rs 6,25,000
6Rs 4,50,000
7Rs 3,75,000
8Rs 3,75,000
9Rs 2,50,000
10Rs 2,50,000
11Rs 2,00,000
12Rs 2,00,000
13Rs 1,50,000
14Rs 1,50,000
15Rs 1,25,000
16Rs 1,25,000
Special Awards
Title Cash Prize
Tournament MVPRs 2,50,000
Best IGLRs 1,25,000
Best ClutchRs 1,00,000
Also Read: Exclusive Interview: Krafton Reveals Vision To Take Indians To The 2032 Esports World Cup

TAGGED:

BGMI
WHERE TO WATCH BMIC 2025
BMIC 2025 DAY 1 TIMINGS
KRAFTON
BMIC 2025 DAY 1

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.