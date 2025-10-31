BMIC 2025 Starts Today, Watch Team Orangutan, K9 Esports, Team Soul, Play In The Event: Where To Watch, Prize Pool And More
The Day 1 event will commence from 1:30 PM IST, which is held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton India is all set to conduct the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 in India. It will be the first-ever international BGMI LAN event to be hosted by the country, marking a historic moment for Indian Esports. The event will run from October 31 to November 2, 2025, and will be held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.
BMIC 2025 will provide a stage for 16 elite teams from India, South Korea, and Japan to compete for a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. In addition to this, the top two teams will earn a direct slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.
It is worth noting that Indian Esports fans, for the first time, will witness the best eight Indian teams qualified through the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 take on the strongest squads from South Korea and Japan in a top-tier international competition.
BMIC 2025: Where to watch and Map Details
The BMIC 2025 will be a three-day LAN showdown (Day 1, Day 2, Day 3), starting today, October 31. Day 1 matches will kick off at 1:30 PM IST, featuring matches on the maps Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar.
Here’s the map order for Day 1:
|Match
|Map
|Match 1
|Rondo
|Match 2
|Erangel
|Match 3
|Erangel
|Match 4
|Erangel
|Match 5
|Miramar
|Match 6
|Miramar
To reach a wider global audience, the matches will be livestreamed in four languages: English, Hindi, Korean, and Japanese. Interested viewers can watch the matches via Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel.
Here’s the link for the Day 1 matches in English:
Finalist Teams
Here’s the list of teams from India, South Korea, and Japan that will play in the BMIC 2025:
|Country
|Teams
|India
|Orangutan
|K9 Esports
|Team Soul
|True Rippers
|Nebula Esports
|Gods Reign
|Mysterious4
|Madkings
South Korea
|Dplus
|NongShim RedForce
|Jecheon Phalanx
|DRX
Japan
|Reject
|REIGNITE
|Making The Road
|CAG Osaka
BMIC 2025: Prize Pool Explained
According to Krafton India Esports' website, all teams playing in BMIC 2025 will receive a cash prize from the total prize pool of Rs 1 crore, irrespective of their position. This means that the team that comes first will be rewarded a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, while the team that comes 16th will be awarded Rs 1.25 lakh. Special awards will also be given to players earning the titles of “Tournament MVP”, “Best IGL”, and “Best Clutch”.
|Team Position
|Cash Prize
|1
|Rs 30,00,000
|2
|Rs 15,00,000
|3
|Rs 10,00,000
|4
|Rs 7,50,000
|5
|Rs 6,25,000
|6
|Rs 4,50,000
|7
|Rs 3,75,000
|8
|Rs 3,75,000
|9
|Rs 2,50,000
|10
|Rs 2,50,000
|11
|Rs 2,00,000
|12
|Rs 2,00,000
|13
|Rs 1,50,000
|14
|Rs 1,50,000
|15
|Rs 1,25,000
|16
|Rs 1,25,000
|Special Awards
|Title
|Cash Prize
|Tournament MVP
|Rs 2,50,000
|Best IGL
|Rs 1,25,000
|Best Clutch
|Rs 1,00,000