ETV Bharat / technology

Bluebird Block-2 Satellite Expected To Commence Operations In Coming Weeks: AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Chief Operating Officer (COO) Shanti Bhushan Gupta addresses a press conference after the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Dec. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Chennai: The Bluebird Block-2, a US-based satellite, which was successfully deployed by ISRO's Bahubali rocket LVM3-M6 recently, is set to commence operations in the coming weeks.

The next-generation communication satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, became the first spacecraft to be launched from Indian soil on December 24 into the intended Low Earth orbit by ISRO. "In the coming weeks, it will start operations," AST SpaceMobile COO Shanti B Gupta said.

In a statement, AST SpaceMobile said Bluebird 6 has become the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in the Low Earth orbit as it spans 2,400 sq ft, three times larger than the previous Bluebird satellites 1-5 launched in September 2024.

The satellites have been engineered to deliver commercial and government applications, including high-speed 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband directly to standard, unmodified smartphones and government applications.