ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Astronomers Catch Rare Glimpse Of A Blue Straggler Star Being Born

A photorealistic visualization of an Algol-type binary system in Collinder 261, capturing the active mass transfer from a Roche-lobe-filling donor to a rapidly spinning BSS. ( Image Credit: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA)/ Department of Science & Technology )

Hyderabad: Indian astronomers, along with international collaborators, have made a rare discovery of a rare class of stars called Blue Straggler Star (BSS) caught in the very act of formation. The breakthrough offers direct observational evidence of how these unusual stars come into existence.

Blue Straggler Stars are an unusual category of stars found within old star clusters. They appear hotter, brighter and more massive than the other stars around them, creating a puzzle that has intrigued astronomers for decades. The most widely accepted theory is that these stars refresh themselves by gaining extra mass, either from a companion star or through stellar mergers. However, capturing direct observational proof of this process happening in real time has remained extremely rare, until now.

According to study titled, "Blue Straggler in the Making: An X-Ray Active Binary in Algol Configuration", researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) — an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology — studied a binary star system called TIC 327546480.

Located within the old open star cluster Collinder 261, roughly 9,500 light-years from Earth, this system stood out as a strong candidate for the research, as its properties suggested the two stars were actively interacting.

To investigate this, the team combined high-precision light curve data from NASA's TESS space mission with radial velocity measurements from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.