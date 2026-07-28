Indian Astronomers Catch Rare Glimpse Of A Blue Straggler Star Being Born
Indian astronomers have captured a rare glimpse of a Blue Straggler Star forming, offering direct evidence of how these unusual stars gain mass.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian astronomers, along with international collaborators, have made a rare discovery of a rare class of stars called Blue Straggler Star (BSS) caught in the very act of formation. The breakthrough offers direct observational evidence of how these unusual stars come into existence.
Blue Straggler Stars are an unusual category of stars found within old star clusters. They appear hotter, brighter and more massive than the other stars around them, creating a puzzle that has intrigued astronomers for decades. The most widely accepted theory is that these stars refresh themselves by gaining extra mass, either from a companion star or through stellar mergers. However, capturing direct observational proof of this process happening in real time has remained extremely rare, until now.
According to study titled, "Blue Straggler in the Making: An X-Ray Active Binary in Algol Configuration", researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) — an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology — studied a binary star system called TIC 327546480.
Located within the old open star cluster Collinder 261, roughly 9,500 light-years from Earth, this system stood out as a strong candidate for the research, as its properties suggested the two stars were actively interacting.
To investigate this, the team combined high-precision light curve data from NASA's TESS space mission with radial velocity measurements from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.
Professor Annapurni Subramaniam of the IIA, a co-author of the study, explained, "We discovered that the Blue Straggler is actively gaining material from its companion star, providing a rare glimpse of a BSS caught in the act of formation. Our finding offers direct observational evidence for one of the leading theories proposed to explain the origin of BSSs."
The team found the binary system to be 'semidetached', meaning that one star has expanded beyond its gravitational boundary, known as the Roche lobe, causing its smaller companion to transfer material onto the developing Blue Straggler. This ongoing mass transfer confirms that the star's rejuvenation process is still actively taking place, making it one of the clearest examples of a forming blue straggler ever observed. Researchers also detected strong X-ray emissions from the system, offering independent confirmation that mass transfer is currently underway.
According to Ali Hasan Sheikh, a PhD student at Gauhati University and the study's first author, the Blue Straggler has a mass around 1.67 times that of the Sun and is drawing matter from a companion star with roughly 0.32 solar masses. The binary system has an orbital period of 2.11 days and rotates rapidly at about 69.55 kmps, likely sped up by the absorbed material. Evolutionary modelling suggests that this mass transfer began around 5.46 billion years ago and continues today, while the host cluster itself is estimated to be about 7 billion years old.
Professor Ram Sagar of the IIA, another co-author, noted, "This discovery provides one of the strongest pieces of direct observational evidence yet for the formation of BSSs through mass transfer in binary systems, helping to resolve a decades-old mystery in stellar astrophysics."
Researchers say the system offers a unique laboratory for testing theories of binary star evolution, with wider implications for understanding how star clusters evolve across the universe. The findings have been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.