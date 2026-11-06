Cheaper, Better, Further: Blue Origin Reveals New Booster Engine & Third Stage Upgrades For New Glenn Rocket
Blue Origin announced the Northstar booster engine and GS3 third stage to reduce New Glenn launch costs and expand deep space capabilities.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos's aerospace and spaceflight services company Blue Origin announced two major developments for its New Glenn rocket, which are expected to not only reduce the launch costs for the company but also expand its payload delivery capacity beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
The company, in a blog post, shared details about Northstar, a new booster engine for the New Glenn, which claims to produce more thrust at a quarter of the cost. It also announced a third stage for the rocket, called GS3, for high-energy missions that involve direct injection to Geostationary Orbit (GEO) or Earth-escape trajectories to reach the Moon and deep space.
Northstar Booster Engine for New Glenn
The Northstar is a liquid oxygen/liquefied natural gas (LOX/LNG) booster engine that claims to produce 715,000 pounds (or 3.24 lakh kilograms) of thrust. It is the second booster engine for Blue Origin and joins the company's BE-4 with better specifications.
Our new booster engine, Northstar, was built from the ground up by a scrappy team focused on weight, cost, manufacturability, and performance. More than 65% of the engine is additively manufactured using our in-house 3D printing capability. Northstar can be assembled in less than a day and produces 715,000 pounds of thrust.— Dave Limp (@davill) November 5, 2026
While the Northstar retains the proven liquefied natural gas-fueled, oxygen-rich staged combustion cycle and single-shaft turbopump architecture, it reduces mass by 30 per cent and parts count by 50 per cent, while increasing thrust from 640,000 to 715,000 pounds-force.
"Northstar leverages Blue Origin's in-house large-scale additive manufacturing capabilities, with more than 65 per cent of the engine produced through additive manufacturing," the company said in a blog post. "Manufacturing advancements have also significantly shortened production timelines, enabling assembly in less than a day."
GS3 Third Stage for New Glenn
Designed for long-duration missions to challenging orbital destinations, GS3 third stage for New Glenn will support heavy-lift science and exploration missions to the Moon and deep space alongside direct deployment of satellites to GEO.
Blue Origin says that while GS3 is not required for its lunar lander architecture, it can support sustained operations around the Moon. "By delivering significant payload mass directly to trans-lunar injection (TLI), GS3 enables faster transit times while preserving propellant for on-orbit operations," it said.
The GS3 third stage uses the same fixed payload adapters and payload fairing as the two-stage vehicle. Integrated within an interstage, it preserves the full fairing volume for customer payloads. It recently completed the first composite liquid hydrogen (LH2) tanking test at Blue Origin's dedicated test facility at Launch Site One in Texas.
It can deliver up to 14 metric tons to GEO and 20 metric tons to TLI for the 9x4 vehicle, and up to 8 metric tons to GEO and 10 metric tons to TLI on the 7x2 vehicle. It expands mission flexibility for Blue Origin with capabilities that range from direct insertion into medium Earth orbit (MEO) and GEO to multi-payload deployment, extended coast phases, and multiple precision burns.
Powered by Blue Origin's BE-7 engine, the GS3 is optimised for long-duration operation, multiple burns, and complex manoeuvres required for high-energy missions. "BE-7 operates at high specific impulse (Isp), achieving better than 460 seconds of Isp in vacuum for GS3 mission profiles," Blue Origin explained.