ETV Bharat / technology

Cheaper, Better, Further: Blue Origin Reveals New Booster Engine & Third Stage Upgrades For New Glenn Rocket

Northstar: A New Booster Engine with More Thrust and Less Mass ( Image Credits: Blue Origin )

Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos's aerospace and spaceflight services company Blue Origin announced two major developments for its New Glenn rocket, which are expected to not only reduce the launch costs for the company but also expand its payload delivery capacity beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The company, in a blog post, shared details about Northstar, a new booster engine for the New Glenn, which claims to produce more thrust at a quarter of the cost. It also announced a third stage for the rocket, called GS3, for high-energy missions that involve direct injection to Geostationary Orbit (GEO) or Earth-escape trajectories to reach the Moon and deep space.

Northstar Booster Engine for New Glenn The Northstar is a liquid oxygen/liquefied natural gas (LOX/LNG) booster engine that claims to produce 715,000 pounds (or 3.24 lakh kilograms) of thrust. It is the second booster engine for Blue Origin and joins the company's BE-4 with better specifications. While the Northstar retains the proven liquefied natural gas-fueled, oxygen-rich staged combustion cycle and single-shaft turbopump architecture, it reduces mass by 30 per cent and parts count by 50 per cent, while increasing thrust from 640,000 to 715,000 pounds-force. "Northstar leverages Blue Origin's in-house large-scale additive manufacturing capabilities, with more than 65 per cent of the engine produced through additive manufacturing," the company said in a blog post. "Manufacturing advancements have also significantly shortened production timelines, enabling assembly in less than a day."