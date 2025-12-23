Blue Origin Marks A Milestone, Launches Michaela Benthaus, A Wheelchair User, Into Space
The NS-37 mission crew members include Michaela (Mich) Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin achieved a major milestone in human spaceflight. For the first time, an aerospace company successfully launched a wheelchair user, Michaela (Michi) Benthaus, above the Karman Line and safely returned her to Earth. She, along with five other crewmates, was launched into space for a brief suborbital hop. The New Shepard (NS) rocket was used for this space mission.
This mission demonstrates that space tourism is accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability.
Blue Origin launches first wheelchair user to space
Blue Origin successfully launched the 37th NS rocket into space on December 20, 2025. The mission carried six crew members, including Michaela (Mich) Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell. All crew members were flown above the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space. To date, Blue Origin has flown 92 people (86 individuals) into space.
Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President of the NS programme, stated, “This crew exemplifies the breadth and diversity of people who can now experience spaceflight, from engineers and scientists to entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors from all over the world. Each brings their unique perspective and passion for exploration. Michi's flight is particularly meaningful, demonstrating that space is for everyone, and we are proud to help her achieve this dream.”
Blue Origin highlights that the NS rocket was designed with accessibility in mind. The spaceflight is an autonomous vehicle featuring elevator access on the launch tower, making it accessible to a wider range of people. The aerospace company also notes that the NS rocket can accommodate passengers who are wheelchair users, hard of hearing, have limited mobility or limb differences, and those with low vision or who are legally blind.
Michaela (Michi) Benthaus
Michaela (Michi) Benthaus is an aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency (ESA). She has dedicated her career to scientific collaboration for advancing interplanetary exploration. In 2018, Benthaus was involved in a mountain-biking accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury affecting her ability to walk. She later completed an analogue astronaut mission by flying on a Zero-G research flight in 2022.