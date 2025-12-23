ETV Bharat / technology

Blue Origin Marks A Milestone, Launches Michaela Benthaus, A Wheelchair User, Into Space

Michaela (Michi) Benthaus becomes the first wheelchair user to go to space. ( Image Credit: Blue Origin )

Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin achieved a major milestone in human spaceflight. For the first time, an aerospace company successfully launched a wheelchair user, Michaela (Michi) Benthaus, above the Karman Line and safely returned her to Earth. She, along with five other crewmates, was launched into space for a brief suborbital hop. The New Shepard (NS) rocket was used for this space mission.

This mission demonstrates that space tourism is accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability.

Blue Origin launches first wheelchair user to space

Blue Origin successfully launched the 37th NS rocket into space on December 20, 2025. The mission carried six crew members, including Michaela (Mich) Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell. All crew members were flown above the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space. To date, Blue Origin has flown 92 people (86 individuals) into space.