Is This A Star Or A Black Hole? Astronomers Think It Could Be Both
The object is about 100,000 times the mass of the Sun, while the surrounding gas envelope could be roughly the size of our solar system.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Astronomers believe they have discovered a new type of cosmic object which they are calling a "black hole star".
The object resembles an enormous star, which is the size of our solar system and glows with a brilliant red light. However, it is also putting out 100 billion times more energy than any known star can physically produce. In fact, the energy output is much closer to what a black hole might generate, the team of astronomers claim in a paper published in the journal Nature.
According to the research, supported in part by the MIT Department of Physics, NASA, and the Space Telescope Science Institute, the astrophysical source is likely a mashup of a black hole and a star.
The combination had never been observed until now. The team believes that it is likely a hugely dense cloud of gas, which is powered by a central black hole instead of drawing fuel from standard nuclear fusion reactions.
“Our picture of this object is evolving very rapidly,” says lead author Rohan Naidu, a NASA Hubble Fellow and Pappalardo Fellow at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research (MKI). “We think there is a central black hole that is 100,000 times as massive as the Sun. And around this black hole, there would be this very extended envelope of gas that looks like a star the size of the solar system. It’s huge.”
Discovered using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the "black hole star" is an ancient object, formed in the very early universe, just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.
Researchers believe that if the bright red dot is indeed a black hole star, it would help solve the identity of other mysterious "little red dots" scattered around the universe in nearly every deep space image JWST has taken to date.
“These little red dots seem to be everywhere in the early universe but essentially disappear by the present day,” Naidu says. “What exactly these objects are has been one of the most debated topics of the JWST era.”
- The discovery -
The astronomers were not intentionally hunting for the "black hole star". Using the JWST, they were searching for the earliest galaxies when the universe was a few hundred million years old. During their survey, they noticed an extremely bright red dot. Initially, they thought it to be a very distant galaxy, but several clues suggested something stranger:
- Its red colour could have been caused by dust, but its light didn't behave as expected for a dusty object.
- It showed an exceptionally deep “Balmer break,” a sharp drop in light at certain wavelengths normally associated with the atmospheres of stars.
- The break was far deeper than anything seen in ordinary stars, suggesting an entirely different kind of stellar environment.
- Its light contained almost no metals, showing mainly hydrogen and helium.
To solve the puzzle, the team ran simulations of different scenarios to see what combination of astrophysical features could produce the red dot's distinctive colour.
“We started to ask: Could you make something that red using just hydrogen, without any dust?” co-author MKI Director Robert Simcoe of MIT says. “To our surprise, it turns out you can, if you have an extremely dense screen of hydrogen, so dense that it looks more like the surface of an enormous star than a wispy interstellar nebula.”
The simulations suggested the red dot was possibly some powerful enshrouded energy source, surrounded by an extremely dense cocoon of hydrogen. While this would have explained the light-blocking Balmer break and the lack of anything other than hydrogen and helium, it still wouldn’t explain the object’s extreme brightness, which was about 100 billion times brighter than the Sun and far too luminous to be powered by ordinary nuclear fusion that sits at the heart of all the known stars.
The researchers therefore modelled a rapidly feeding (accreting) black hole surrounded by a dense cocoon of hydrogen. The best match suggested a black hole about 100,000 times the mass of the Sun, surrounded by a hydrogen envelope roughly the size of our Solar System. The team then named it MoM-BH*-1, meaning “black hole star – one,” because they suspect similar objects may exist, with MoM being the name of their survey: “Mirage or Miracle”.
“Every little red dot is consistent with being a black hole star, embedded in a generic early galaxy,” Naidu says. “But what is special about MoM-BH*-1 is that the black hole star is essentially completely outshining its surrounding host galaxy, such that we’re seeing pure black hole star light.”