ETV Bharat / technology

Is This A Star Or A Black Hole? Astronomers Think It Could Be Both

Astronomers have discovered a “black hole star,” an extremely bright red spot in the early universe that appears to be a new type of astrophysical object. ( Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT )

Hyderabad: Astronomers believe they have discovered a new type of cosmic object which they are calling a "black hole star".

The object resembles an enormous star, which is the size of our solar system and glows with a brilliant red light. However, it is also putting out 100 billion times more energy than any known star can physically produce. In fact, the energy output is much closer to what a black hole might generate, the team of astronomers claim in a paper published in the journal Nature.

According to the research, supported in part by the MIT Department of Physics, NASA, and the Space Telescope Science Institute, the astrophysical source is likely a mashup of a black hole and a star.

The combination had never been observed until now. The team believes that it is likely a hugely dense cloud of gas, which is powered by a central black hole instead of drawing fuel from standard nuclear fusion reactions.

“Our picture of this object is evolving very rapidly,” says lead author Rohan Naidu, a NASA Hubble Fellow and Pappalardo Fellow at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research (MKI). “We think there is a central black hole that is 100,000 times as massive as the Sun. And around this black hole, there would be this very extended envelope of gas that looks like a star the size of the solar system. It’s huge.”

Discovered using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the "black hole star" is an ancient object, formed in the very early universe, just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.