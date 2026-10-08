ETV Bharat / technology

Black-Hole Jets May Be Heating Gas Far Beyond Galaxies, Offering Clues To Star Formation

Bengaluru: Galaxies contain much more than the stars we can see. Far beyond a galaxy's visible parts lies a huge, extremely faint reservoir of gas called the circumgalactic medium (CGM). It can extend 10–20 times farther than the galaxy itself and acts as a reservoir of material that can eventually fuel the birth of new stars.

This raises an important question: If so much gas is available around galaxies, why don't galaxies keep producing enormous numbers of stars?

“We studied 324 galaxies whose central black holes shoot out powerful jets of hot, fast-moving plasma. We looked for a faint red glow from ionised hydrogen gas in their CGM. We found that this gas glows about 100 times brighter than in similar galaxies without such jets, especially along the path of the jets. This suggests that the jets compress, heat and ionise the surrounding gas. When the gas stays hot and energised, it will not cool and fall back into the galaxy as easily, potentially reducing the gas available to form new stars,” noted Roy in an interview with ETV Bharat.

A new study led by Namrata Roy, Assistant Professor in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Division at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), provides observational evidence for one possible mechanism.

While black holes are known for pulling in surrounding matter, they can also shoot out jets of extremely hot, energetic, charged particles and plasma. But can the jets change the behaviour of the gas around them?

LOFAR radio images of nine example radio galaxies used in our analyses. The background-quasar sight lines from the DESI spectroscopic dataset are shown by cyan symbols. (Photo credit: Asst. Prof. Namrata Roy)

If all the gas within the CGM cooled and collapsed to form stars, we would see many more extremely large and luminous galaxies than we actually do. For more than a decade, astronomers have suspected that supermassive black holes (SMBHs) at the centres of galaxies may help prevent surrounding gas from cooling and forming stars. But how a black hole, occupying a region that may be only about the size of our Solar System, can influence a galaxy containing hundreds of billions of stars has remained unclear.

Roy and colleagues from India and the US wanted to know whether these jets could influence gas much farther away, in the galaxy's CGM.

The CGM is extremely faint and tenuous, making it difficult to study around an individual galaxy. The researchers therefore combined observations from many galaxies using data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) to identify the faint signal. When they averaged the observations in all directions around the galaxies, they did not detect a clear signal. But when they specifically examined the gas along the direction of the black-hole jet, a strong signal emerged.

Explaining this, Roy said, “When we averaged the gas around the galaxies in all directions, the signal disappeared. It was visible only along the direction of the jets, showing that their effect is confined to a narrow region. In simple terms, the jet appears to behave less like a lamp illuminating the gas in all directions and more like a powerful beam or torch, energising the gas along its path. Averaging in other directions therefore washes out the signal. Earlier studies may have missed this because they assumed the CGM was similar in all directions.”

Where the jet meets the gas

The researchers found the strongest signal at two locations: near the edge of the galaxy's stellar disk, where the jet first encounters the CGM, and again near the outer boundary of the CGM, where the slowing jet interacts with the surrounding gas and deposits energy.

Roy said, “The first region is just outside the main body of the galaxy, where the young jet leaves the inner region of the denser galactic gas and encounters the CGM. The second is farther out, near the end of the jet, where it slows, spreads into large bubbles called radio lobes and deposits energy into the surrounding gas. The weaker glow between these regions suggests that the jet's impact varies along its path.”

The researchers also examined a tracer of cooler gas. This gas was distributed much more uniformly in different directions rather than following the jet. This suggests that the black-hole jet is not affecting the entire CGM equally, but is having a particularly strong effect on the gas lying in its path. This difference could have consequences for star formation.

A possible link to star formation

Cold gas can cool, clump together, and eventually form stars. A powerful jet injecting energy into the gas can disturb this process, potentially preventing some of the gas from cooling and collapsing efficiently into stars.

Roy said, “We also looked at magnesium, which traces cooler gas. We found this cool gas in all directions around the galaxies, along the jets and away from them. So the cool gas is already there, spread around the galaxy. The jets do not create this gas or sweep it away. They energise the part of it that lies in their path and make it glow.”

The finding shows how a black hole occupying a tiny region at the centre of a galaxy could influence gas hundreds of thousands of light-years away, on a vastly larger scale than its own size. Astronomers describe this as black-hole feedback, the idea that energy released by a central black hole can regulate the evolution of its host galaxy.

However, the study does not yet prove that this energy directly suppresses star formation. Establishing that link will require further observations and modelling. "The evidence does not yet show that the jets directly suppress star formation. What we have shown is that energy from the black hole reaches gas far beyond the galaxy and changes the gas. This is an important step towards understanding how black holes may prevent gas from cooling and forming new stars," Roy concluded.

The next step is to study this glowing gas in individual galaxies using telescopes such as Hubble. The researchers want to measure how fast the gas moves and how it is being energised, and determine whether galaxies more strongly affected by jets actually form fewer stars.