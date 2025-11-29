Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Ultra, OnePlus 15, And Other Flagship Phones Get Huge Discounts
This Black Friday Sale, you can get discounts on smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Google, and others.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Black Friday sale is the best time to buy a smartphone, especially if you are looking for premium models without splurging out of your pocket. During this sale, you can buy a new device with huge discounts, bank cashbacks, and exchange offers.
Smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, and others offer their flagship devices at prices that are too good to be true. From the latest OnePlus 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Series, or something that suits you is waiting online and in stores. The sleek designs, stunning cameras, long-lasting batteries, and top-of-the-line performance, coupled with great discount offers, would make purchasing flagship models on this year’s Black Friday sale a delightful experience. So, let’s dive into the list.
Black Friday Sale offers on Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of this handset can be purchased for Rs 1,18,999 in this sale. It features a 200MP rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and several other special Galaxy AI features.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The flagship model from last year can be purchased for Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 200MP rear camera setup, and Galaxy AI features, including a built-in S-Pen.
- OnePlus 15: In the ongoing Black Friday sale, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of this smartphone can be purchased for an effective price of up to Rs 64,999, including discounts and offers. The handset features a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a triple-chip Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
- iPhone 16: This handset can be purchased for up to Rs 62,900 with bank offers for the 128GB storage variant during this Black Friday sale on Amazon. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A18 chipset, action buttons, crash detection, and other features.
- iPhone 15: If you are purchasing an Apple device for the first time, then currently this will be the best choice, as during this on sale. The phone is available for up to Rs 50,990 for the 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP main camera, an A16 chipset, and other features.
Black Friday Sale offers on Croma
- Google Pixel 8a 5G: In this Black Friday sale, this handset can be bought for Rs 29,999, including all bank offers in Croma. Several key features include a 120Hz 6.1-inch display, a Google Tensor G3 Nano Core chipset, a 64MP main rear camera, and others.
- Google Pixel 10: This handset is available for Rs 72,999 during Croma’s Black Friday sale, with bank offers. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display, an octa-core Google Tensor G5 chipset, a 48MP triple camera setup, and other features.
- Oppo Find X9 Series: You can buy the latest flagship series from Oppo starting from Rs 67,499 with bank offers. The series includes the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro. The base variant, Find X9, features a 6.59-inch Flexible AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a triple camera setup with a 50MP telephoto lens, a 7,025mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.
- Vivo X200 FE 5G: This phone can also be purchased for Rs 53,999 during this sale. It sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.
Apart from these phones, both platforms feature several flagship, mid-range, and budget smartphones at discounted prices during this Black Friday sale. The base variants, Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17, are also included.
It is recommended that you carefully review the details of the offers on these shopping platforms before purchasing any phone during this sale.