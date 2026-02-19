ETV Bharat / technology

Bill Gates To Skip AI Impact Summit Keynote; Ankur Vora To Represent Foundation

Chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates arrives at Gannavaram Airport, in Amaravati on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, the Gates Foundation India announced on Thursday morning. The announcement was made via the foundation's official account (@BMGFIndia), which posted, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address". The organisation, in the statement, clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who "will speak later today at the Summit". It said, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit."