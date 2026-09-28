'Self Regulation Is Not Enough': Bill Gates Warns Unchecked AI Could Cause A Billion Deaths
Bill Gates said that US lawmakers and law enforcers must regulate AI, warning that self-regulation is not enough and the technology could be deadly.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has called American lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to regulate the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that the technology, if left unchecked could cause "a billion deaths."
Gates said this in NBC's Meet the Press interview, aired on Sunday, September 27, 2026. He stated, "no one thinks self-regulation is enough".
The Microsoft co-founder told in the interview that politicians and law enforcers must join the debate on what safeguards and monitoring should look like. He said these measures must be legally required rather than optional.
Gates described the cost of the industry as a form if "overhead", meaning a normal business expense. According to him, it would add a little work for AI firms but would not slow down their progress in any way.
In another part of the interview shared by NBC in advance, Gates gave a stark warning, saying that AI in the wrong hands was powerful enough to drive events that could cause a billion deaths.
"There's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools," he told the publication. His words echo those of other technology and political figures in recent months.
Gates also spoke about the idea of a kill switch, a way of turning off AI if it became too powerful. He said this alone would not be enough.
He noted that AI has not yet reached the point where it can take over computers on its own and avoid being shut down. He said the debate around kill switches shows how little technical knowledge some people have.
This is not the first time Gates warns about AI. In August 2026, a nearly 6,000 words essay published on his blog "GatesNotes" warns about the serious dangers AI could pose on a large scale.
Notably, Gates' interview comes at a time when other technology leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, xAI's Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis are calling for a slowdown in AI development.
Recently, OpenAI confirmed that the company has paused its training of new AI models following an incident in which an agentic AI went rogue during internal testing.