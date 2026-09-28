ETV Bharat / technology

'Self Regulation Is Not Enough': Bill Gates Warns Unchecked AI Could Cause A Billion Deaths

Hyderabad: Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has called American lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to regulate the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that the technology, if left unchecked could cause "a billion deaths."

Gates said this in NBC's Meet the Press interview, aired on Sunday, September 27, 2026. He stated, "no one thinks self-regulation is enough".

The Microsoft co-founder told in the interview that politicians and law enforcers must join the debate on what safeguards and monitoring should look like. He said these measures must be legally required rather than optional.

Gates described the cost of the industry as a form if "overhead", meaning a normal business expense. According to him, it would add a little work for AI firms but would not slow down their progress in any way.

In another part of the interview shared by NBC in advance, Gates gave a stark warning, saying that AI in the wrong hands was powerful enough to drive events that could cause a billion deaths.

"There's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools," he told the publication. His words echo those of other technology and political figures in recent months.