Bihar Woman's Rs 2,000 Biosand Purifier Brings Clean Water Hope To Rural India
Vandana Sharma from Bihar has developed an affordable water purifier that runs without electricity, providing clean water for up to 30 years. Reports Vivek Kumar
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A woman from Bihar has developed a low-cost, electricity-free water purifier using indigenous methods, offering a practical solution to the chronic clean water crisis faced by rural communities across India.
Vandana Sharma, a resident of Fakira Chowk in Muzaffarpur district, has designed and begun manufacturing a biosand water purifier priced at approximately Rs 2,000. The device requires no electricity to operate, making it ideal for rural areas where power outages are frequent. So far, the purifier has been installed in over 356 homes, with residents travelling from considerable distances to purchase one.
Vandana’s training
Sharma said that she received training in the biosand filtration technique from Uttarakhand, where her prototype was recognised and awarded. After which, she returned to Muzaffarpur to produce and distribute the purifier locally, to provide affordable access to clean drinking water.
Sharma said, "This purifier can operate for approximately 30 years. Its design is simple yet effective. It can hold 14 litres of water at a time, which purifies in about half an hour. If it is not used for 30 consecutive days, the sand inside it needs to be replaced to maintain its efficiency."
How does the purifier work?
The purifier is built using a layered iron frame filled with gravel, cement, and sand arranged in a specific sequence. It includes coarse gravel at the base, followed by finer gravel, then sand, with water poured on top. As water slowly passes downward through the layers, it is naturally filtered before flowing out through a narrow pipe as clean water.
Abhay Kumar, an artisan who helps construct the purifier, said, "In this process, the water slowly filters down and becomes naturally purified. A thin pipe is also installed, through which clean water flows out."
Key features of the purifier
The purifier has a daily purification capacity of around 84 litres, which is sufficient for a typical household. It purifies roughly one litre of water per minute. With proper maintenance, the purifier is designed to last up to 30 years.
A key component of the purification process is a 2-centimetre biolayer, which is a colony of living bacteria and microorganisms that forms above the sand and consumes most pathogens present in the water. This biological layer works with the physical filtration of sand and gravel, removing suspended solids and harmful contaminants from drinking water.
Why are such innovations significant?
The need for such innovation is highlighted by stark public health data. According to a World Health Organisation’s report, approximately 600,000 children in India die each year from illnesses linked to contaminated drinking water. Two in three households do not treat their drinking water, and half of the water supply in villages — is regularly contaminated with toxic bacteria.
Villages across Bihar are unaware of the dangers of contaminated water and lack easy access to drinking water. Biosand offers a simple water filtering method that uses sand, gravel, and living microorganisms to purify water.
Expansion of the Biosand water filter in Bihar
Since August 2019, the People for Progress in India (PPI) has supported the Aakansha Seva Sadan (ASS) biosand filter project (BSF) across ten remote villages in the Minapur and Kanti blocks of Muzaffarpur district. Over three years, the initiative helped deliver clean drinking water to 210 rural households through education, orientation, and community awareness activities.
Senior doctor Gyanendu Kumar has highlighted the serious health risks posed by contaminated water, noting its links to diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, jaundice, dysentery, and food poisoning. Dr Kumar warned that prolonged consumption of dirty water can also damage the kidneys, liver, and digestive system.
Sharma's biosand purifier demonstrates that meaningful, life-saving innovation need not rely on large budgets or complex machinery and for rural Bihar, it represents a quiet but significant step towards water security.