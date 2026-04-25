ETV Bharat / technology

Bihar Woman's Rs 2,000 Biosand Purifier Brings Clean Water Hope To Rural India

Muzaffarpur: A woman from Bihar has developed a low-cost, electricity-free water purifier using indigenous methods, offering a practical solution to the chronic clean water crisis faced by rural communities across India.

Vandana Sharma, a resident of Fakira Chowk in Muzaffarpur district, has designed and begun manufacturing a biosand water purifier priced at approximately Rs 2,000. The device requires no electricity to operate, making it ideal for rural areas where power outages are frequent. So far, the purifier has been installed in over 356 homes, with residents travelling from considerable distances to purchase one.

So far, over 356 rural houses have installed the Biosand water filter (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Vandana’s training

Sharma said that she received training in the biosand filtration technique from Uttarakhand, where her prototype was recognised and awarded. After which, she returned to Muzaffarpur to produce and distribute the purifier locally, to provide affordable access to clean drinking water.

Sharma said, "This purifier can operate for approximately 30 years. Its design is simple yet effective. It can hold 14 litres of water at a time, which purifies in about half an hour. If it is not used for 30 consecutive days, the sand inside it needs to be replaced to maintain its efficiency."

How does the purifier work?

The purifier is built using a layered iron frame filled with gravel, cement, and sand arranged in a specific sequence. It includes coarse gravel at the base, followed by finer gravel, then sand, with water poured on top. As water slowly passes downward through the layers, it is naturally filtered before flowing out through a narrow pipe as clean water.